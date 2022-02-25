Manning has enjoyed watching Bolton’s matches in build-up to Dons clash

Liam Manning said he has enjoyed watching some of Bolton’s recent games ahead of the game at Stadium MK on Saturday

Liam Manning admitted he has enjoyed watching some of Bolton Wanderers’ recent matches during their terrific run of late.

Ian Evatt’s men have lost one in ten outings in League One, picking up 25 of a possible 30 points in a run which has seen them fly up the table into tenth spot.

Dons meanwhile are on a similarly strong run, with one defeat in 12 seeing them consolidate themselves in third spot, with half and eye still on an automatic promotion slot.

The sides meet tomorrow (Saturday) at Stadium MK and both will be eager to continue their good runs by any means necessary.

While Dons have learned in the last few months how to win in slightly uglier circumstances than they would perhaps prefer to be known for, so have Bolton, leaving Manning to predict an intriguing encounter.

“Styles make boxing matches and I think there’s an element of it in football as well,” he said. “I like their style, the way they play and their energy, and their variation. I think we’re the same in that sense so I hope it’s a good mix of form and style.

“They're a really good side. It shows the strength of the league - they were on a really tough run, and they're now on a great one and it shows how quickly it can change.

“I've really enjoyed watching elements of their games in our opposition work. They have a really good energy, a good blend of styles, they move the ball well.