Manning has no time for sentiment on his return to Ipswich Town

There will be no time for sentiment when Liam Manning returns to the club which first game him a chance not only as a player, but as a coach too.

Tomorrow marks one year of Manning’s reign at MK Dons and he wants to mark it with victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Having gone back early in his tenure, just eight days after taking over at the helm, Manning admitted he still has a lot of respect for his former club but does not want to do them any favours come 3pm.

“Myself and the staff spent time at Ipswich, but I'm just concentrating on us, carrying out the game plan,” he said.

“Last year was so early on in my time back in England, and it was a nice occasion but there has been a lot of change at the club since then. I have really good memories at what is a terrific football club.

“But I'm not going back there to enjoy it, I'm going there to win a game.”

The familiar face of Richard Keogh has also returned to Ipswich in the last few days, with the defender signing for the Tractor Boys 20 months after leaving Dons in January 2021. While Manning was not in charge during that time, the pair played together during their formative years at Ipswich and he knows what the 36-year-old will bring to Kieran McKenna’s dressing room.

“I played with Richard in the academy when we were 13, 14, 15,” Manning continued. “He's got a lot of experience, he's had a terrific playing career, and he'll bring a lot to that dressing room which is already stacked with quality.

“They've invested a huge amount to do that, and Kieran has given them a clear identity and style and that's what makes it an exciting game.”

With more than 20,000 expected at Portman Road for the game, and soaring temperatures too, the occasion is well set. And following on from the home game with Sheffield Wednesday too, Manning feels it will be another massive test for his side tomorrow.

He added: “They're two favourites for the division, with the size of the clubs, budgets, depths of squad. But these are the games you want to play in, to put in a performance and show what you're capable of.

