Manning highlights Plymouth’s consistency in their flying start

Plymouth’s consistency and dressing room stability has helped them make their terrific start to the League One season, says Liam Manning.

Steven Schumacher’s side have hit the ground running since their 5-0 humbling at home to MK Dons in their final game of the campaign last term - a result which cost them a spot in the play-offs.

The Pilgrims, with the core of their side largely similar to the one seen at Home Park last season, have lost just twice all thus far and are unbeaten in the last two months as they sailed to the top of the pile.

“Steven has done a great job there, but it has been a consistent team,” said Dons boss Manning ahead of the game tomorrow.

“There hasn't been a drastic change in the team, the line-up is very consistent and that helps hitting the ground running. Fair play to him for that, he has them in a really good place.

“They're doing really well while we're having a tough time, so the expectation will be on them. No-one expects us to get something from the game, so we can go out and be brave and change the momentum of how we're playing at the moment.

“We know their strengths, what they'll try and do, we've done our work on it. But we have to be hard to beat, and we can do that by blocking, compete aerially, and making sure we use the ball with quality.

