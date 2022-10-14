Schumacher shocked to see Dons struggling this season

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher says MK Dons are just one performance away from clicking into gear.

Dons are labouring down in 22nd in League One, losing eight of 12 games this season in the third tier - a far cry from the side which thumped Plymouth 5-0 at Home Park in the final game of last season.

Argyle meanwhile sit atop the table with 31 points from a possible 39.

Schumacher, whose first game in charge of the Pilgrims was this same fixture last season, admitted he was shocked to see how Dons have started this season, but feels they will click sooner rather than later.

He said: “I’m really surprised to see where they are in the league because they were third in the division last year, and arguably the best to watch. If you look at the turnover in the players, maybe that is a reason why they have had a slower start. It just takes time for players to gel.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they get it going because Liam is a good manager, a very good coach. I know his assistant Chris Hogg really well. They’ll be working really hard to put it right, and I’m sure they will.

“I’ve watched a fair bit of their footage back, and their games have been really close, like nearly all games in League One are. They are not getting battered by anyone, they are in the games. The game on Tuesday night, against Bristol Rovers, they were in the game, it was a penalty decision that separated the outcome.

