News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Manning linked with move to Bristol City

Another former MK Dons manager has been linked with a move to Bristol

By Toby Lock
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Oxford United head coach Liam Manning could be on the move again after he was linked with a move to Bristol City.

After bookies made Karl Robinson the favourite to take over at Bristol Rovers, it could be a double-swoop from the south-west for former MK Dons bosses.

Like Robinson, the odds on Manning making the shift to the Championship side have been slashed over the weekend to replace Nigel Pearson, who was sacked last week with the side in 11th.

Most Popular

Manning spent 16 months at Stadium MK, replacing Russell Martin in August 2021. He helped lead the side to third place in 2021/22 with one of the best season's the club has had, before losing his job in December with the club struggling at the wrong end of League One.

Taking over at the Kassam Stadium at the end of last season, replacing Robinson, to save them from the drop, Manning has since turned the U's around, where they sit second in League One.

Speaking after their FA Cup first round win over Maidenhead on Saturday, he said: “I’ve not heard anything. I’ve heard no news and had nothing.

“I’ve never chased anything. I keep my head down and do a terrific job here.”

Related topics:Bristol CityOxford UnitedKarl RobinsonBristol RoversStadium MKRussell MartinFA Cup