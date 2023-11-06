Manning linked with move to Bristol City

Another former MK Dons manager has been linked with a move to Bristol

Oxford United head coach Liam Manning could be on the move again after he was linked with a move to Bristol City.

Like Robinson, the odds on Manning making the shift to the Championship side have been slashed over the weekend to replace Nigel Pearson, who was sacked last week with the side in 11th.

Manning spent 16 months at Stadium MK, replacing Russell Martin in August 2021. He helped lead the side to third place in 2021/22 with one of the best season's the club has had, before losing his job in December with the club struggling at the wrong end of League One.

Taking over at the Kassam Stadium at the end of last season, replacing Robinson, to save them from the drop, Manning has since turned the U's around, where they sit second in League One.

Speaking after their FA Cup first round win over Maidenhead on Saturday, he said: “I’ve not heard anything. I’ve heard no news and had nothing.