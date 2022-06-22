Manning wants Dons to be in the promotion fight against next season

Liam Manning says there can be no hangovers from last season as MK Dons look to mount a fresh promotion push next season

Promotion is the ambition for next season for MK Dons.

After narrowly missing out on securing a spot in the second tier last time out, finishing third but losing in the play-offs, Liam Manning says there is a chance now to recoup and go again as the players returned to pre-season training this week.

The head coach though said the challenge would be just as tough next season, with plenty of other clubs in League One expecting to mound similar pushes for a a top-two spot.

“We want to push to be in the Championship,” said Manning. “That’s the challenge every year, not finishing midtable.

“But you have to look at the challenges and what we’re up against.

“We’re clear with what we want and that gave us the edge last year and we’ll work hard to make sure it does again this year.

“We have real clarity with what we are now, and I know it can be unsettling for fans to see so much transition but there is trust in Liam Sweeting to recruit and with us as a coaching staff, and we’re all here to work for the short, the medium and the long term.”

Ethan Robson, who returned to the club this summer after a strong loan spell at the start of last season, said Manning has already told his players to put last season to the back of their minds.

He said: “The manager said we cannot have any hangovers from last season. It’s important to take the positives from last season.

“It would be easy to think how close we got last season but it’s a fresh year now.

“We know there is a lot of hard work to be done and it won’t be easy but I think we’ve got a team who will have a good chance this season.”