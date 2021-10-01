MK Dons head coach Liam Manning warned against complacency when his side take on Doncaster Rovers tomorrow (Saturday 2/10)

Taking bottom club Doncaster Rovers for granted will cost MK Dons, says head coach Liam Manning.

But Dons, on an unbeaten run which now stretches to nine games, have never won up in Doncaster and after their 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, who started the day in 18th spot, Manning said taking their eye off the ball could prove costly.

“It's a really tricky game, especially when they have nothing to lose going into the game,” he said. “You can't take any game lightly, and if you go into a game thinking it's going to be easy, irrespective of form, external environments and how things are going at the other club, that's when you get in trouble. There are no gimmes in this league.

“We'll put a game plan in place and ultimately it's about going there and executing that, and that starts with getting our mindset right.

“Then it comes down to asking do we want a scrap; do we want to fight; do we want to earn the right to play? And knowing this group, I think we will. Then it comes down to the quality.”

Midfielder David Kasumu said Doncaster’s humbling at the hands of Ipswich may encourage them to bounce back against Dons.

He added: “They had a tough result the other day but we can't come into the game expecting to win, because they'll be even more up for it after that result.