Manning warns of Morecambe manager’s skulduggery ahead of game

Liam Manning said MK Dons must be prepared for all approaches despite the game-plan counterpart Stephen Robinson laid out for his Morecambe side in the media

Despite Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson laying out his game-plan in the media, Liam Manning says he will believe it when he sees it on Saturday.

Robinson said his side will setup to defend deep and play a compact game, offering up possession to Dons while trying to hit them on the counter-attack - a tactic which has seen Dons struggle to break teams down at times this season.

Manning though admitted managers are no saints when it comes to using the media to use misdirection ahead of games, and said his side will be prepared for several approaches Morecambe could take tomorrow at the Mazuma Stadium.

“It depends if he does that!” Manning said of Robinson’s tactics reveal. “We all deliberately put out messages we want people to hear! We don't always know how a team will setup so we empower the players. They have to step up and adapt, but we'll be prepared whatever they do tomorrow.

“If they press, we'll have to be good enough and think quick enough to deal with that. If they decide to sit off and block and try to hit us on the counter, we have to be able to deal with that too.

“We want to get hold of the game by getting hold of the ball and looking after it.”

Morecambe sit 19th in League One, but have picked up four points from a possible six this week, beating Fleetwood on Saturday before overturning a 2-0 deficit against Charlton in the week to draw 2-2.

“Their form isn't that bad - they've picked up a few results of late,” said Manning, who warned of a tough afternoon. “Going up there with the conditions, a slightly tighter pitch, there are so many factors.