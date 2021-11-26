Morecambe boss reveals how he plans to stop MK Dons

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson revealed his side’s plans to stop MK Dons on Saturday

Not many managers reveal their game-plan before a game, but Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has told MK Dons what they will be facing when they head to the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.

The Shrimps sit 19th in League One and have struggled for consistent form this season, winning just once in League One in the last two months - though it came last Saturday at home to Fleetwood Town.

With Dons looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night - a game they were leading until the 83rd minute - Liam Manning will be eager for his side to get back to the style of play which fell by the wayside at Hillsborough.

Several times this season, Dons’ Achilles’ Heel has proven to be teams who like to sit deep and defend. Making no bones about his side’s chances, Morecambe boss Robinson, who took over the post in the summer, said his side will step up with that in mind and will happily let Dons control the game in areas they know they won’t hurt.

He said: “We knew these games (games against Fleetwood, Charlton and MK Dons) would be really, really tough. They're a team who play really good football, they've got an identity and a style of play and we have to go and match that.

“We've been well-prepared for it - it's a similar style to the one Charlton play, so we'll have to be disciplined off the ball, we'll allow them the ball in areas where they won't be able to hurt us and then we'll try to hit them on the break. That doesn't need to change when we're at home - we're better when we're compact, when there's no spaces in behind us.