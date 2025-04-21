Marschall's mistake helps MK Dons secure League Two status at Crewe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

League Two: Crewe Alexandra 0-1 MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons secured their League Two status thanks to a Filip Marschall mistake in goal for Crewe Alexandra as Scott Hogan netted the only goal of the game at the Mornflake Stadium on Easter Monday.

The former Dons keeper dallied on the ball, allowing the striker to close down his clearance, tapping into an empty net after 28 minutes to secure Paul Warne’s first victory in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win alone was enough to secure their safety for another season, despite Carlisle United’s late equaliser at Accrington Stanley.

Following the injury Callum Hendry suffered in the 0-0 draw with Newport County on Good Friday, Paul Warne was forced into one change to the side, but made another for the trip to Crewe. Jonathan Leko made his first league start since December 2023 following 14 months out with a knee injury, while Aaron Nemane replaced Tommi O’Reilly. Hendry though was named on the bench.

Still looking over their shoulders at the drop zone, Dons also had a keen eye on other results in League Two to potentially secure their fate for them.

The big travelling contingent from Milton Keynes were in full voice from the off, and the main target in their cross-hairs was Filip Marschall. The on-loan Villa keeper was the man many held responsible for Dons’ capitulation last season after he made seven outings for Mike Williamson’s side. But he was on course to make a Crewe record should he keep a clean sheet for most in a season. That though was shattered in cruelly ironic fashion on 28 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to clear his lines, Marschall dwelt on the ball, allowing Scott Hogan to close him down, getting a block on his clearance, leaving the striker with a tap-in.

While predominantly the same players, Warne’s Dons looked more direct, more meaningful through the first-half. Crewe barely laid a meaningful glove on the visitors in the first 45 minutes, with Craig MacGillivray keeping his powder largely dry.

The second-half was a different story though, with Crewe throwing everything they had at Dons, but the visitors held firm.

Cross after cross came into their box but the defence was resolute throughout. Skipper Joe Tomlinson led the back line physically and vocally, with each clearance met with encouragement amongst the back line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons could have extended their lead when a superb solo run from Hogan was deflected onto the roof of the net, while substitute Joe White almost bit the hand which once fed him with an arrowing strike barely a minute after coming on.

At the other end, for all their huff and puff, Crewe were limited to chances from set-pieces, the closest they came was when Joel Tabiner clipped the outside of the post with seven minutes to go.

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Attendance: 4,954

Crewe Alexandra: Marschall, Williams (Long 56), Demetriou, Thomas (Agius 75), Tabiner, Hemmings (Thibaut 75), Lunt, Conway, O’Riordan, Billington, Lowery

Subs not used: Booth, Knight-Lebel, Sanders, Powell

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Maguire, Offord, Sanders, Tomlinson, Nemane (White 61), Thompson-Sommers, Lemonheigh-Evans, Kelly (Waller 75), Leko (Hendry 61), Hogan (Orsi 78)

Subs not used: Trueman, O’Reilly, Patterson

Booked: Offord, Thomas, Nemane