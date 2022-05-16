Martin and Swansea set to rekindle interest in Dons defender Darling

Harry Darling scored ten goals for MK Dons last season, including a goal of the season contender against Morecambe. He is expected to attract interest from Swansea City again this summer.

Russell Martin could mount another raid on his former club this summer for Harry Darling, according to reports from Wales.

The Swansea City boss, who led his side to a 15th place finish after he ditched Dons for the Championship club on the eve of the new season, signed keeper Andrew Fisher in January and was eager to sign defender Darling for the second time in 12 months but reportedly could not afford the 22-year-old.

Since the close of the window, Darling went from strength-to-strength, scoring six goals and keeping eight clean sheets, was named Players’ Player of the Year and being named in the League One Team of the Season too.

Swansea City manager Russell Martin looks set to rekindle his interest in Harry Darling, who he signed for MK Dons in January 2021

With Martin eager to overhaul the Swansea squad to suit his style, Darling would suit but the asking price could now be significantly higher than it was in January.

The defender admitted the Championship is where he aspires to be, saying: “That's where we strive to be. We set targets at the start of the season and one of them was to get promoted. We just missed out on the last day but it has still been a brilliant season.”