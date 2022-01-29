Mature and resilient performance impresses Manning after Wycombe win

MK Dons celebrate with the travelling supporter after their win over Wycombe Wanderers

MK Dons showed a new maturity in their win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, according to Liam Manning.

Scott Twine’s goal after 12 minutes proved to be the difference at Adams Park as Dons claimed their third win of the season over the Chair Boys, climbing to fourth in League One with their second win in a week.

Though the shine was taken off the win when some Dons supporters made derogatory chants at Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, Manning said his side showed a new mettle as they won with relative ease.

Dons release a statement after offensive chanting during win over Wycombe Wanderers

“I'm especially pleased with the result and the performance,” said Dons’ head coach. “In the first half, we showed some great moments of quality, we attacked well and got into some great areas.

“In the second half, we knew they'd come out and get at us and be a bit more aggressive but we showed a real resilience.

“We scrapped well and won a lot of the second balls. We showed a real maturity which was so pleasing.

“Looking back to the Sheffield Wednesday game late on, we looked a little naïve and immature but credit to the lads who showed a lot of maturity.