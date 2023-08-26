McCann felt the better side lost as Dons beat Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann felt the better side lost at Stadium MK on Saturday as his side dropped to the bottom of the Football League in the defeat to MK Dons.

Trailing 2-0 at the interval, thanks to goals from Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hora, did not tell the whole story of the first-half. Dons could well have gone in 4-0 up had chances for Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko not been well-saved by keeper Ian Lawlor. Conversely, Doncaster could also have been 3-2 up had Modou Faal finished his chances at the other end.

While Rovers were the side on top in the second-half, the only had substitute Luke Molyneux’s 56th minute to celebrate as their hunt for a win this season continued, dropping to the bottom of the pile.

“I thought we were the better team today – simple as that,” said McCann afterwards. “They took the two mistakes we gifted them and scored. We didn’t capitalise on the opportunities we had.

“Last week, we showed nothing to get back into the game against Notts County, today we had a real identity about us and hopefully that’s us turning the corner and that we can start moving in the right direction.

“I don’t like losing games, of course I don’t, but when I see a team that shows a good performance, then I’m happy.