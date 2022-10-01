McCann fumes with Peterborough’s late collapse against MK Dons

Grant McCann was furious his side almost threw away their 3-0 lead late in the day against MK Dons on Saturday.

Cruising to a comfortable victory at Stadium MK, thanks to goals from Johnson Clarke-Harris, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones, Posh conceded twice in 60 seconds at the end from Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith to make it a nervous finale for the visitors who were looking for their first away win since the first game of the season.

And it was far more nervous than McCann felt it should have been, saying: “I’m really disappointed. That finish put a real dampener on the win. I’ve just told the boys in the dressing room that it was totally unacceptable.

“For us to concede two goals in a minute and a half is not what my teams are about at all. Perhaps it was a bit of nervousness because we’ve conceded some late goals this season, but it was just a sheer lack of concentration.We just told them it does not sit well with us and is not acceptable.

“It’s so frustrating because the performance was excellent for 89 minutes.

“The boys delivered the gameplan to a tee, about how compact we were, how narrow we were and how expansive we were when we got the ball.

“Everything we wanted to do we did and then we nearly let them back into the game with a mad three or four minutes. It should have been five or six with the opportunities we had.

