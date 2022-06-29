McEachran ‘absolutely gutted’ with how his season ended

Josh McEachran wants to put the disappointment of last season behind him as he heads into the new campaign.

The 29-year-old was sent off in the first leg of the play-offs against Wycombe Wanderers as Dons were knocked out by the Chairboys, forcing him out of the second leg.

While the former Chelsea man admitted it was a tough thing to get over, he said the positives to take from last season should inspire more so than the disappointment.

He said: “Losing in the semi-final and getting sent off was absolutely devastating but you have to put that to the side.

“We were all gutted but looking back on the season, the strides we made from finishing 13th to finishing third was huge.

“We did really well overall, we have to look at the positives.“It was a big learning curve for us, and we have to learn from how gutted we were. We got close, and we want to get promoted this time around.

“Anyone who says they don’t want to get promoted next season isn’t telling you the truth!”

McEachran missed his last two pre-seasons, firstly through injury while at Birmingham City before missing out last year through Covid at Dons.

A part of everything from the off this time around though, the midfielder, speaking from Dons’ pre-season trip to Ireland, said: “It is massive. It sets you up for the season and you’re not playing catch-up into the campaign.