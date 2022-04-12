McEachran is enjoying the best form of his career at MK Dons

Josh McEachran feels he is playing the best football of his career at the moment at MK Dons

Thirteen months into his MK Dons career, Josh McEachran feels he is playing the best football of his career.

The 29-year-old has, by his own admission, has suffered a stop-start career with injuries and loan spells hampering his progress.

Signing for Dons in March 2020 as a free agent following his release from Birmingham City, having just recovered from knee surgery, saw McEachran play consistent football for the final couple of months.

A new deal came at Stadium MK, but Covid prevented him from hitting the ground running as did the form of Matt O’Riley and Ethan Robson, who kept a stronghold in the centre of the park for Liam Manning’s side.

January saw the pair depart however and alongside West Ham loanee Conor Coventry, McEachran has become a regular part of Manning’s midfield, and has the former Chelsea man feeling in the best form of his life.

“I think it could be, to be fair,” he said. “My career has been stop-start stop-start, injuries, not playing, it has been frustrating. But since I came back from my knee surgery I’ve been on a good run so this is one of the best times of my career so far.

“It has been good, I’ve had a nice run, I feel good. With the run-in we’ve got, I feel like I’m in a good place. Hopefully I can keep my place and keep helping the team. Conor has been massive, as has David (Kasumu) and Matt (Smith) when they’ve stepped in. We’re all playing a part and long may that continue.”

On his year at the club, he added: “I've really enjoyed it, but there have been a lot of changes in that year. We've had a lot of different players, a new manager, but I've loved my time here. The fans have been superb, the staff have been unbelievable. It has been really good.”