McEachran nearing return to action for MK Dons after injury

Midfielder Josh McEachran could boost Dons’ midfield options again in the next couple of weeks as he draws closer to a return to action.

The 29-year-old lasted just 37 minutes of the season opener against Cambridge United before being forced off, and has missed out on the action since.

But McEachran is now joining in in light sessions with the first team again, and Liam Manning confirmed the former Chelsea man is not far off a return.

“Josh has started taking part in bits of training again,” the head coach confirmed. “We won't see him this week but he's getting closer.

“The good thing is with September, we can get some training into him as well. He's a lot closer which is good news for us.”

Manning also offered updates on the status of long-term absentees Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson, neither of whom have kicked a ball this season.

He said: “Mo's back running on the grass again. For that type of injury, it takes time. You have to get used to running again which is a challenge in itself. He's not joining in any sessions or any football work, but he's doing one-to-ones with the physio.

“It's nice to see him back out there, I commend him hugely and he's remained so upbeat. He's a big personality, he's in meetings and in the changing room but he's still quite a way away.

