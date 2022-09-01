Price is remaining upbeat after initial procedure to fight cancer

MK Dons’ goalkeeping coach Lewis Price is back at home with his family after an initial procedure to fight testicular cancer

Goalkeeper coach Lewis Price is back at home recovering with his family after an initial procedure to treat testicular cancer.

The 38-year-old withdrew from MK Dons’ action after the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley following his diagnosis nearly two weeks ago.

Speaking via a statement through the club he offered this update on his condition:

“Although this has come as a big shock, I am approaching it with a positive attitude. My initial procedure went well and I am now back home recovering with my family.

“I know I have a long journey ahead, but it provides me with comfort knowing that I have the support of my family and friends, as well my colleagues here at MK Dons.

“A huge thank you to the staff and players at the football club for their understanding and assistance as well as the doctors and nurses who have been treating me.

“Me and my family have been truly overwhelmed by the messages of support we’ve received as well as the public displays from MK Dons fans and supporters at some of my previous clubs - it means so much to us and will certainly help us through this fight.