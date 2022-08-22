Martin to help out Dons’ keepers in the short-term following Price’s diagnosis

Former Dons keeper David Martin will help out in training the goalkeepers in the short-term while coach Lewis Price undergoes treatment for testicular cancer.

The 36-year-old, who can also boast Liverpool and West Ham as former clubs, has been training with Dons to maintain fitness while searching for a new club after his release from the Hammers in the summer.

Martin made nearly 350 appearances for the club in two spells, the majority of which came from 2010-17 when he was the club’s first choice between the sticks.

After news of Price’s diagnosis, Liam Manning said he had spoken to Martin about taking on some of the goalkeeping coaches responsibilities in the short-term, but insisted the keeper was still on the look-out for playing opportunities and is not interested in hanging up his gloves yet.

“Dave is still keen to play, which is important to stress,” Manning said. “He's not become a coach, it's not his ambition at the moment.

“He's been training with us for a period of time, he's developed a relationship with Lewis, Jamie and the other keepers here.

“We've had a chat with him, given how he's familiar with us and how we work to help us out in the short term. But with his ambitions, he's still looking to find somewhere to play. This is not him transitioning into becoming a coach.”

Dons released a statement confirming Price’s condition this morning, Monday, following Ethan Robson’s celebration during the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley, rushing to the coach after he scored.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup second round game with Watford tomorrow night, Manning paid tribute to Price, adding: “It’s really difficult news for him and his family. First and foremost he’s a terrific character, and brings a tremendous amount to our dressing room.

“It’s tough news, and a reminder of the bigger picture. The day-to-day things we worry about and stress about, there are other things in the back of your head.