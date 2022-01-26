McEachran stars in the Dons engine room in win over Burton

Josh McEachran enjoys Scott Twine’s late winner at Burton Albion

Stand-out showings from Josh McEachran and Conor Coventry in the centre of midfield gave MK Dons the base to dominate the game against Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

After losing Matt O’Riley and Ethan Robson to the transfer window and David Kasumu to injury, Dons are light on numbers but not quality in the centre of the park. McEachran has been in excellent form recently, while Coventry shone at the Pirelli Stadium in only his second game since signing for the club a week ago.

Former Chelsea man McEachran, not known for his attacking prowess, found himself in acres of space to roam into in Staffordshire, and pulled all the strings for Liam Manning’s side, but left his finest moment until the 95th minute, picking out Connor Wickham who in turn laid off to Scott Twine to net a a dramatic winner.

“Josh was terrific, but it is hard to single anyone out,” said Manning.

“His quality is undoubted, and the ball for the goal - not many people can play that. He was terrific in and out of possession, outstanding.

“I have to give credit to Conor Coventry as well. It’s only the second time they’ve played together and you could see how well they combined. That shows what we’ve got in there - two intelligent players.”

His best game for Dons for a while. Lively, enthusiastic, he linked well with Harvie on the left and hit the post in the opening half.

Manning also spoke about Troy Parrott’s fine showing. The Irishman has struggled for consistency recently, but caused a lot of problems for the Brewers, with Manning saying: “I was pleased with Troy tonight. He played with maturity.

“Out of possession he worked hard, he chased back and regained the ball. And he looked a real threat at the other end.