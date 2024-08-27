McGeady did not predict O'Riley's rise while at MK Dons

Matt O'Riley and Aiden McGeady crossed paths in League One a few years ago | Jane Russell

The Irish international did not predict the former MK Dons man’s rise to power in Scotland

Matt O’Riley’s rise to prominence in Scotland came as a bit of a surprise to a player he crossed paths with in League One a few years ago.

Aiden McGeady lined up for Sunderland three times against O’Riley in an MK Dons shirt. But during his time at Stadium MK, O’Riley played a deeper role than he was promoted to following his move to Scottish giants Celtic in 2022.

Plying his trade as a number 10 in Glasgow, O’Riley swiftly became one of the most productive players in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 27 goals and providing 35 assists in 127 outings for the Bhoys.

His £25m move to Brighton on Monday is a Scottish record fee, but one which is not a shock for McGeady, who now plays for Ayr United, but he admitted he could not have predicted it after playing against him as a Dons player.

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Premier League odds, McGeady said: “I played against Matt O’Riley when he was at MK Dons after he took the risk of leaving Fulham to find first-team football and I was very impressed with him then.

“He was more of a sitting midfielder then but a number 10 at Celtic, playing between the lines and scoring and creating goals, I was shocked because I didn’t think he was that type of player.

“But he fit in seamlessly to the playing style and in a developing club and that is what Celtic do, sign players for small fees, develop them, then sell them on.

“Celtic have got an unbelievable transfer fee and a Scottish record, that can be reinvested back into the club and can potentially buy the next Matt O’Riley.”

