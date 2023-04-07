News you can trust since 1981
McKenna beats Jackson to Manager of the Month award

The Ipswich Town manager pipped Dons boss Mark Jackson to the post

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson missed out on claiming the League One Manager of the Month award to Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

While Jackson led Dons to three wins out of four in March, helping the side out of the relegation zone, McKenna guided the Tractorboys to four wins, and with it four clean sheets too as they moved into third spot in the League One table.

McKenna held off opposition for the trophy from not only Jackson but Cheltenham’s Wade Elliott and Plymouth’s Steve Schumacher.

Cheltenham striker Alfie May claimed the Player of the Month title. May led the Cheltenham charge in March with a series of wonder strikes among his five goals and an assist. A volleyed winner against Fleetwood was bettered even by an astonishing lob at Peterborough and another stunning volley.

