McKenna beats Jackson to Manager of the Month award

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson missed out on claiming the League One Manager of the Month award to Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

While Jackson led Dons to three wins out of four in March, helping the side out of the relegation zone, McKenna guided the Tractorboys to four wins, and with it four clean sheets too as they moved into third spot in the League One table.

McKenna held off opposition for the trophy from not only Jackson but Cheltenham’s Wade Elliott and Plymouth’s Steve Schumacher.