Mendez-Laing eyes a 'special' FA Cup run with MK Dons

A good FA Cup run is always welcome for players and fans alike, according to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

MK Dons saw past Colchester United last Saturday in the first round, winning 3-2 at the JobServe Community Stadium before being handed a home draw against Oldham Athletic for this time next month.

Mendez-Laing has an FA Cup hat-trick to his name, bagging a trio for Rochdale in their 3-1 win over Swindon in 2015/16, and has some good memories of the world’s most famous cup competition.

He hopes Dons can go on something of a run and build a few new memories at Stadium MK.

“I’ve had a few good FA Cup games,” he said. “I’ve had one at Cardiff where we got torn a new one by Manchester City. It was a good experience at the time before we got to the Premier League, and early on at Rochdale I got a hat-trick and I’ve still got the ball at home.

“It’s always good to have an FA Cup run, with the excitement of the draw. Anything can happen in the FA Cup. There is something special about the Cup, and if you can get a good run, who knows what can happen.”