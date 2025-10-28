Mendez-Laing included in League Two's Team of the Week despite defeat

The 33-year-old was Dons’ main attacking threat against Bromley on Saturday

Despite tasting defeat on Saturday, MK Dons’ Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was included in the League Two Team of the Week.

The 33-year-old was a part of the action straight away during the game against Bromley, racing onto Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s flicked header before returning the ball for the front man to stick it home for the opener inside five minutes.

The Guatemalan was our pick of the bunch in south London, despite Dons’ relative struggled to get a full grip of the game. While there was precious little of note other than Hepburn-Murphy’s goal in the attacking third for the most part, Mendez-Laing was instrumental in what did happen, helping create chances for Will Collar and Alex Gilbey, while also forcing a save from keeper Grant Smith while the score was at 1-0.

Although Dons would come out on the wrong end of the scoreline at the CopperJax Community Stadium, Mendez-Laing is the only feature in the Team of the Week.

Newport County players predominantly made up the side, with four Exiles featuring alongside Mendez-Laing, as well as players from Salford City, Shrewsbury, Crawley, Notts County, Barnet and Crewe.