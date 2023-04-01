Mixture of feelings for Wycombe boss after scrappy draw with MK Dons

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield said he had mixed feeling about his side’s 2-2 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Despite coming from behind to lead, thanks to David Wheeler’s brace cancelling out Daniel Harvie’s early goal, Wycombe left the door open for Dons to snatch an equaliser with 19 minutes to go through Jonathan Leko.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result means Chairboys remain two points outside the play-off spots, while Dons moved a further point away from the relegation zone, now five points clear of the bottom four.

For Bloomfield, there were plenty of good and bad elements for him to digest afterwards.

He said: “There is a mixture of feelings. I'm pleased with some bits - the character we showed to come from 1-0 down to get our noses in front, we passed the ball well at times, had a goal-threat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But we were disappointed with the second goal. We saw off the danger but after a scrappy spell, the ball was in our net. And that was the nature of the game.

“We got caught on the hop, MK started really lively coming off the back of the results they've had recently, and looked full of confidence.

Read More Jackson pleased to share the spoils after fierce Wycombe battle