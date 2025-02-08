MK Dons 0-1 Bromley - Dons suffer yet another defeat
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Bromley - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons are beaten again
Another disappointing afternoon then for MK Dons, beaten again, the eighth defeat in 12 games.
97 mins: Booked
O’Reilly leaves a late one on Arthurs to go into the book late on
96 mins: Patterson with a shot
Why not kiddo, Patterson get the ball 25 yards out, cuts inside and has a go, well saved by Smith
95 mins: Huff and puff
Dons are running out of steam now, they’ve just not worked themselves a decent chance in this half.
Stoppage time
EIGHT minutes to be added on
89 mins: Smith injured again
Would you believe it? The keeper has gone down again after three MK Dons corners.
83 mins: Dons change
Final sub, Jay Williams replaced by Kane Thompson-Sommers
80 mins: Saved
Good stop from Smith to tip over Gilbey’s effort.
The corner is whipped in by O’Reilly for a second.
77 mins: Booked
Danny Imray skips past four MK Dons players with ease as he gets from the byline to effectively the half-way line, before he gets leaned out by Williams, who goes into the book
75 mins: Hogan heads over
Patient albeit static move from Dons, Nemane’s cross is headed over by Hogan from about 12 yards
72 mins: Game management
Some how, keeper Smith needs treatment for a few mins.
Meanwhile, Bromley change Congreve for Corey Whitely
68 mins: Orsi makes his debut
Danilo Orsi comes on for the final 22 minutes to make his MK Dons debut, replacing Callum Hendry.
Tommi O’Reilly also comes on for Liam Kelly
68 mins: Lindsey booked
And for his protests at not getting the decision, Scott Lindsey gets booked
67 mins: Oh wow
As clear a handball you’ll not see, but the linesman, staring right at it, doesn’t give it. Dons should have a penalty
63 mins: Trueman to the rescue
Cheek should score a second for Bromley but Trueman gets a huge hand to it, the loose ball comes to Congreve but his effort comes off the post.
61 mins: The changes
Nemane and Patterson come on to replace Tomlinson and Lemonheigh-Evans
60 mins: GOAL - Bromley take the lead
Ben Thompson gives Bromley the lead with a simple tap in finish from the middle of the goal, left totally unmarked to rattle home Imray’s cross
59 mins: Changing incoming
Nemane and Patterson set to come on here for Dons as they put pressure on the visitors, but Gilbey get the ball stuck under his feet