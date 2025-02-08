Live

MK Dons 0-1 Bromley - Dons suffer yet another defeat

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 8th Feb 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
MK Dons take on Bromley at Stadium MK this afternoon in a bid to get their League Two campaign back on track.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Bromley - LIVE

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 17:00 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons are beaten again

Another disappointing afternoon then for MK Dons, beaten again, the eighth defeat in 12 games.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:58 BST

97 mins: Booked

O’Reilly leaves a late one on Arthurs to go into the book late on

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:56 BST

96 mins: Patterson with a shot

Why not kiddo, Patterson get the ball 25 yards out, cuts inside and has a go, well saved by Smith

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:55 BST

95 mins: Huff and puff

Dons are running out of steam now, they’ve just not worked themselves a decent chance in this half.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:50 BST

Stoppage time

EIGHT minutes to be added on

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:49 BST

89 mins: Smith injured again

Would you believe it? The keeper has gone down again after three MK Dons corners.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:42 BST

83 mins: Dons change

Final sub, Jay Williams replaced by Kane Thompson-Sommers

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:40 BSTUpdated 16:40 BST

80 mins: Saved

Good stop from Smith to tip over Gilbey’s effort.

The corner is whipped in by O’Reilly for a second.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:38 BST

77 mins: Booked

Danny Imray skips past four MK Dons players with ease as he gets from the byline to effectively the half-way line, before he gets leaned out by Williams, who goes into the book

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:35 BST

75 mins: Hogan heads over

Patient albeit static move from Dons, Nemane’s cross is headed over by Hogan from about 12 yards

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:32 BST

72 mins: Game management

Some how, keeper Smith needs treatment for a few mins.

Meanwhile, Bromley change Congreve for Corey Whitely

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:29 BST

68 mins: Orsi makes his debut

Danilo Orsi comes on for the final 22 minutes to make his MK Dons debut, replacing Callum Hendry.

Tommi O’Reilly also comes on for Liam Kelly

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:28 BST

68 mins: Lindsey booked

And for his protests at not getting the decision, Scott Lindsey gets booked

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:27 BST

67 mins: Oh wow

As clear a handball you’ll not see, but the linesman, staring right at it, doesn’t give it. Dons should have a penalty

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:23 BST

63 mins: Trueman to the rescue

Cheek should score a second for Bromley but Trueman gets a huge hand to it, the loose ball comes to Congreve but his effort comes off the post.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:21 BST

61 mins: The changes

Nemane and Patterson come on to replace Tomlinson and Lemonheigh-Evans

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:20 BST

60 mins: GOAL - Bromley take the lead

Ben Thompson gives Bromley the lead with a simple tap in finish from the middle of the goal, left totally unmarked to rattle home Imray’s cross

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:19 BST

59 mins: Changing incoming

Nemane and Patterson set to come on here for Dons as they put pressure on the visitors, but Gilbey get the ball stuck under his feet

