MK Dons 0-1 Harrogate Town - Dons booed from the field after home defeat

MK Dons return to Stadium MK this afternoon looking for their first win in League Two since August, taking on Harrogate Town

By Toby Lock
Published 30th Sep 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 18:23 BST
MK Dons 0-1 Harrogate Town - FULL TIME

13:42 BST

Back in business!

Stadium MK will host the game this afternoon between MK Dons and Harrogate Town
Stadium MK will host the game this afternoon between MK Dons and Harrogate Town

Back to work, back to Stadium MK and back to action again.

13:50 BST

A look at Harrogate Town

Harrogate's Luke Armstrong
Harrogate’s Luke Armstrong

Simon Weaver’s side head to Stadium MK this afternoon 18th in League Two with 10 points to their name after the opening nine games.

The Sulphurites come into the game having won and drawn their last two to get their season back on track, with a 3-2 triumph over Salford City last time out.

Striker Luke Armstrong was heavily linked with a move away from the EnviroVent Stadium, with Dons believed to be in the hunt for the frontman’s services. The 27-year-old had even agreed terms with Wrexham on transfer deadline day, only for the paper work to be filed late, meaning he remains on the books at Harrogate.

14:02 BST

Dons team news - One change to the side

Daniel Harvie
Daniel Harvie

Daniel Harvie returns to the side as the left centre-half, replacing Dean Lewington, for this afternoon’s game. It is the only change Graham Alexander makes to his side from last week’s 1-1 draw with Sutton United.

Team: MacGillivray, Stewart, O’Hora, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Payne, Gilbey, Williams, Eisa, Harrison

Subs: Kelly, Tucker, Leko, Grant, Robson, Dean, Ilunga

14:03 BST

Harrogate’s team to play MK Dons

14:25 BST

Today’s matchday odds

MK Dons 4/5 Draw 13/5 Harrogate 3/1

14:58 BST

Pre-match change in line-up

15:01 BST

Kick-off

Mo Eisa gets the game underway

15:06 BST

5 mins: Oxley with a stellar stop

Cracking save from Harrogate keeper Oxley as he flies to his left to deny Mo Eisa’s strike on the turn - the first effort of the day.

The resultant corner comes to nothing

15:10 BST

9 mins: Oxley again!

Another terrific stop from the Harrogate keeper, full-stretch to his left again to deny Eisa for a second time.

15:13 BST

12 mins: Dons in control

The hosts are very much in charge of this game so far. Harrogate have barely been out of their own half in the last six or seven minutes, everyone behind the ball as Dons press on in search of the opener.

