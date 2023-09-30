MK Dons 0-1 Harrogate Town - Dons booed from the field after home defeat
MK Dons 0-1 Harrogate Town - FULL TIME
A look at Harrogate Town
Simon Weaver’s side head to Stadium MK this afternoon 18th in League Two with 10 points to their name after the opening nine games.
The Sulphurites come into the game having won and drawn their last two to get their season back on track, with a 3-2 triumph over Salford City last time out.
Striker Luke Armstrong was heavily linked with a move away from the EnviroVent Stadium, with Dons believed to be in the hunt for the frontman’s services. The 27-year-old had even agreed terms with Wrexham on transfer deadline day, only for the paper work to be filed late, meaning he remains on the books at Harrogate.
Dons team news - One change to the side
Daniel Harvie returns to the side as the left centre-half, replacing Dean Lewington, for this afternoon’s game. It is the only change Graham Alexander makes to his side from last week’s 1-1 draw with Sutton United.
Team: MacGillivray, Stewart, O’Hora, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Payne, Gilbey, Williams, Eisa, Harrison
Subs: Kelly, Tucker, Leko, Grant, Robson, Dean, Ilunga
Harrogate’s team to play MK Dons
Kick-off
Mo Eisa gets the game underway
5 mins: Oxley with a stellar stop
Cracking save from Harrogate keeper Oxley as he flies to his left to deny Mo Eisa’s strike on the turn - the first effort of the day.
The resultant corner comes to nothing
9 mins: Oxley again!
Another terrific stop from the Harrogate keeper, full-stretch to his left again to deny Eisa for a second time.
12 mins: Dons in control
The hosts are very much in charge of this game so far. Harrogate have barely been out of their own half in the last six or seven minutes, everyone behind the ball as Dons press on in search of the opener.