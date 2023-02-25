MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons take on Ipwich Town at Stadium MK this afternoon, desperately seeking to escape the League One relegation zone
MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town
After shipping 10 goals in their last two games, MK Dons will need to buck their ideas up hugely this afternoon but it will not be an easy one at Stadium MK.
Tough trips to Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday were always going to ask a lot to Mark Jackson’s side, but Ipwsich also sit in the top three.
Buckle your seatbelts....
Warren O’Hora - out
Dean Lewington - out
Anthony Stewart - out
Daniel Harvie - ... possibly out
MK Dons were down to barebones before, and with news of yet another defensive injury, a knee injury to left-back Danny Harvie, they’re down to... what’s barer than barebones?
Kieran McKenna
We know the game on Saturday is going to be a challenge and we need to bring the very best of ourselves to get the result.
I know people will look from outside and see they’ve come off the back of two disappointing results, but they were two tough away games. We know it’s going to be a difficult game and we have to make sure our intensity and attitude is top.
Mark Jackson
We’re fully aware of the challenge ahead. This period of fixtures was always going to be challenging, and we thought we could come out with something, but so far that hasn’t been the case. Now, it’s all about getting results and we need those soon.
Ultimately, we need to defend better, collectively as well as individually, and we need to action on that quickly. We’ll need to be in that mindset on Saturday against an extremely good team in Ipswich.
Injury to Daniel Harvie confirmed, he’s out today as one of two changes for Mark Jackson. Henry Lawrence comes back into the side as result - Dons’ only other fit defender - while Dawson Devoy returns from illness and comes back into the side in place of Bradley Johnson.
MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Lawrence, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Devoy, Kaikai, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Burns
Not sure MK Dons have touched the ball in the opening three minutes here, Ipswich starting in total control in front of their large travelling support.
Like in the last few games, Dons have looked capable of causing a threat when they get forwards. Twice in the last couple of minutes, Kaikai’s crosses have been real tempters for Mo Eisa, but he can’t quite get on them.
Meanwhile, the first real chance of the game comes from Conor Chaplin, who fires just wide of the upriught