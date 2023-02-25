News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV

MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons take on Ipwich Town at Stadium MK this afternoon, desperately seeking to escape the League One relegation zone

By The Newsroom
6 hours ago
<p>MK Dons take on Ipwich Town at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

MK Dons take on Ipwich Town at Stadium MK this afternoon

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town

Show new updates

Another tough afternoon ahead

After shipping 10 goals in their last two games, MK Dons will need to buck their ideas up hugely this afternoon but it will not be an easy one at Stadium MK.

Tough trips to Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday were always going to ask a lot to Mark Jackson’s side, but Ipwsich also sit in the top three.

Buckle your seatbelts....

More defensive woes

Lost sight of Jones for Bolton's third. Added to some attacks in the first half but final ball was poor

Warren O’Hora - out

Dean Lewington - out

Anthony Stewart - out

Daniel Harvie - ... possibly out

MK Dons were down to barebones before, and with news of yet another defensive injury, a knee injury to left-back Danny Harvie, they’re down to... what’s barer than barebones?

McKenna on MK Dons

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna

We know the game on Saturday is going to be a challenge and we need to bring the very best of ourselves to get the result.

I know people will look from outside and see they’ve come off the back of two disappointing results, but they were two tough away games. We know it’s going to be a difficult game and we have to make sure our intensity and attitude is top.

Kieran McKenna

Jackson on today’s game

1 month 30 days

We’re fully aware of the challenge ahead. This period of fixtures was always going to be challenging, and we thought we could come out with something, but so far that hasn’t been the case. Now, it’s all about getting results and we need those soon.

Ultimately, we need to defend better, collectively as well as individually, and we need to action on that quickly. We’ll need to be in that mindset on Saturday against an extremely good team in Ipswich.

Mark Jackson

Team news - two changes for MK Dons

Henry Lawrence returns to the MK Dons side

Injury to Daniel Harvie confirmed, he’s out today as one of two changes for Mark Jackson. Henry Lawrence comes back into the side as result - Dons’ only other fit defender - while Dawson Devoy returns from illness and comes back into the side in place of Bradley Johnson.

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Lawrence, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Devoy, Kaikai, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Burns

Ipswich’s team to face MK Dons

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

3 mins: Ipswich in control

Not sure MK Dons have touched the ball in the opening three minutes here, Ipswich starting in total control in front of their large travelling support.

8 mins: Dons showing some teeth

Like in the last few games, Dons have looked capable of causing a threat when they get forwards. Twice in the last couple of minutes, Kaikai’s crosses have been real tempters for Mo Eisa, but he can’t quite get on them.

Meanwhile, the first real chance of the game comes from Conor Chaplin, who fires just wide of the upriught

9 mins: How aren’t Dons ahead?

I don’t understand how Dons haven’t scored. Eisa, Leko, Kaikai all have shots from inside six yards, all blocked or saved by do-or-die defending from Ipswich.

Incredible.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Ipswich TownStadium MKLeague One