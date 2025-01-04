MK Dons 0-1 Salford City - Ammies do the double over Dons
FULL TIME: MK Dons beaten again
A frustrating afternoon for Dons. Never really got going, and after Adelakun’s goal, never looked likely to get back into it.
Salford didn’t set the world alight, but managed the game well, got under Dons’ skin and the less said about the referee the better.
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
89 mins: Fornah should score
Salford get forwards down the left, Fornah 15 yards out but he spins it well wide
85 mins: How's that stayed out?!
Low White corner, Harrison’s flick, Hendry gets it goalwards but it bobbles into the arms of Young
82 mins: Salford's triple
Stockton off, Kouassi on
Mnoga off, Taylor on
Berkoe off, Edwards on
79 mins: Late one
Terrible late one on Ilunga by Shephard, ref initially doesn’t give it but the fourth decides to intervene. Booking for the Salford man
78 mins: Close call
Dons napping at the back again, Kevin Berkoe sneaks in behind and puts his strike just wide
75 mins: Two pen appeals
First Ilunga looks like he’s bundled to the floor before Gilbey then appears to be tripped, but this referee is giving nothing
Today's attendance
Attendance: 5,934 (117)
75 mins: Salford sub
Ryan Watson is replaced by Matthew Lund
73 mins: White taking control
With Kelly off the field now, White is becoming the main man for Dons, popping up everywhere for the hosts as he tries to drag them forwards.
He cuts inside and out as he breaks down the left, his cross though is deflected up into the arms of Young, who mysteriously now has cramp
69 mins: First changes
Nemane replaced by Ilunga
Kelly replaced by Hogan
68 mins: Salford hit the post
Dons’ defence go to sleep as the ball falls to Tilt who takes aim from the edge of the box, it beats McGill but not the frame
63 mins: SHOOT
Liam Kelly makes a great dart in behind but faced with goal, he opts to pass instead of shoot, squares to Gilbey who puts it straight into the arms of Young.
Kelly really doesn’t like a shot, does he?!
61 mins: Sherring to the rescue
Lawrence allows the ball to bounce and Mnoga looks through on goal but for a last-ditch challenge from Sherring to clean up
58 mins: Well wide
Promising break for Dons, Hendry in a foot-race with Garbutt, but the Salford man gets there first to put it out for a throw. Dons take it, Hendry turns but rushes his shot and it’s miles off target
54 mins: Swing and a miss
Ryan Watson, once of this parish, should do better there as White’s clearance is straight to him but he swipes at it and puts his chance over
52 mins: Another yellow
Another ball over the top, Harrison looks to spin in but Curtis Tilt hauls him down. Dons fans claim he’s last man, but it’s a yellow card
