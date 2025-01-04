Live

MK Dons 0-1 Salford City - Ammies do the double over Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 4th Jan 2025, 13:35 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 16:56 GMT
JPI
MK Dons play their first home game of 2025 on Saturday as they take on Salford City

Get the latest from Stadium MK

MK Dons vs Salford City - LIVE

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:56 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons beaten again

A frustrating afternoon for Dons. Never really got going, and after Adelakun’s goal, never looked likely to get back into it.

Salford didn’t set the world alight, but managed the game well, got under Dons’ skin and the less said about the referee the better.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:49 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:48 GMT

89 mins: Fornah should score

Salford get forwards down the left, Fornah 15 yards out but he spins it well wide

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:44 GMT

85 mins: How's that stayed out?!

Low White corner, Harrison’s flick, Hendry gets it goalwards but it bobbles into the arms of Young

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:41 GMT

82 mins: Salford's triple

Stockton off, Kouassi on

Mnoga off, Taylor on

Berkoe off, Edwards on

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:38 GMT

79 mins: Late one

Terrible late one on Ilunga by Shephard, ref initially doesn’t give it but the fourth decides to intervene. Booking for the Salford man

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:36 GMT

78 mins: Close call

Dons napping at the back again, Kevin Berkoe sneaks in behind and puts his strike just wide

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:36 GMTUpdated 16:36 GMT

75 mins: Two pen appeals

First Ilunga looks like he’s bundled to the floor before Gilbey then appears to be tripped, but this referee is giving nothing

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:34 GMT

Today's attendance

Attendance: 5,934 (117)

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:33 GMT

75 mins: Salford sub

Ryan Watson is replaced by Matthew Lund

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:33 GMT

73 mins: White taking control

With Kelly off the field now, White is becoming the main man for Dons, popping up everywhere for the hosts as he tries to drag them forwards.

He cuts inside and out as he breaks down the left, his cross though is deflected up into the arms of Young, who mysteriously now has cramp

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:27 GMT

69 mins: First changes

Nemane replaced by Ilunga

Kelly replaced by Hogan

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:27 GMT

68 mins: Salford hit the post

Dons’ defence go to sleep as the ball falls to Tilt who takes aim from the edge of the box, it beats McGill but not the frame

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:22 GMT

63 mins: SHOOT

Liam Kelly makes a great dart in behind but faced with goal, he opts to pass instead of shoot, squares to Gilbey who puts it straight into the arms of Young.

Kelly really doesn’t like a shot, does he?!

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:20 GMT

61 mins: Sherring to the rescue

Lawrence allows the ball to bounce and Mnoga looks through on goal but for a last-ditch challenge from Sherring to clean up

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:17 GMT

58 mins: Well wide

Promising break for Dons, Hendry in a foot-race with Garbutt, but the Salford man gets there first to put it out for a throw. Dons take it, Hendry turns but rushes his shot and it’s miles off target

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:13 GMT

54 mins: Swing and a miss

Ryan Watson, once of this parish, should do better there as White’s clearance is straight to him but he swipes at it and puts his chance over

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:11 GMT

52 mins: Another yellow

Another ball over the top, Harrison looks to spin in but Curtis Tilt hauls him down. Dons fans claim he’s last man, but it’s a yellow card

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Salford CityStadium MK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice