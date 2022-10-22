News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers - Dons drop to the bottom with defeat

MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers in the Bucks Derby this afternoon at Stadium MK

35 minutes ago
MK Dons face Wycombe Wanderers in a repeat of last season’s play-off semi-finals at Stadium MK

MK Dons 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers - LIVE

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:56

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Five in a row for Dons now, hitting the foot of the table (as things stand). Unlucky today, were the better side but the chances just weren’t falling their way. Two good saves from Stryjek in the second-half but Dons desperately need results.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:49

90 mins: Stryjek with a brilliant save

The Wycombe keeper has done brilliantly there to somehow deny Harvie’s deflected, putting it over the bar.

Josh Kayode comes on for Barry in the closing stages

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:40

82 mins: Second change for Dons

Matt Smith will come on for the final eight minutes, replacing Josh McEachran

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:38

80 mins: Dennis with a chance

Oh great stuff from Dennis, a Cruyff turn on the byline before firing an effort on goal which Stryjek gets an arm to

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:32

75 mins: McCleary with a stunning miss

Remarkable miss from McCleary. Lewington misses the ball totally, Wycombe break with a man advantage, McClearly looks certain to score but O’Hora does enough to put him off, somehow the Wycombe man puts wide

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:26

68 mins: Dons make a change

Decent outing for Nathan Holland this afternoon but his impact on the game has faded. He is replaced by Matt Dennis

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:23

66 mins: Vokes close with a header

YEA-ooooooh from the Wycombe fans as Vokes header almost has Cumming red-faced but the keeper grabs it on the line

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:20

60 mins: Wycombe holding firm

The longer this one goes on like this, we know how Wycombe are going to play...

Dons still making some nice moves, Barry almost breaking clear but for a cynical challenge for Jacobson sending the Wycombe captain into the book.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:08

51 mins: Barry forces a save

Good football again from MK Dons, Holland feeding Barry but his strike is saved by Stryjek

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:07

48 mins: Dons starting brightly

Oyegoke breaks 50 yards with the ball to win a corner which Wycombe struggle to clear, giving up a second. The ball is eventually dealt with but O’Hora can’t beat McCleary for pace, the Wycombe man counters and fizzes is across the face of goal but no touch from a Wycombe boot.

