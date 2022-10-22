MK Dons 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers - Dons drop to the bottom with defeat
MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers in the Bucks Derby this afternoon at Stadium MK
MK Dons face Wycombe Wanderers in a repeat of last season’s play-off semi-finals at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Five in a row for Dons now, hitting the foot of the table (as things stand). Unlucky today, were the better side but the chances just weren’t falling their way. Two good saves from Stryjek in the second-half but Dons desperately need results.
90 mins: Stryjek with a brilliant save
The Wycombe keeper has done brilliantly there to somehow deny Harvie’s deflected, putting it over the bar.
Josh Kayode comes on for Barry in the closing stages
82 mins: Second change for Dons
Matt Smith will come on for the final eight minutes, replacing Josh McEachran
80 mins: Dennis with a chance
Oh great stuff from Dennis, a Cruyff turn on the byline before firing an effort on goal which Stryjek gets an arm to
75 mins: McCleary with a stunning miss
Remarkable miss from McCleary. Lewington misses the ball totally, Wycombe break with a man advantage, McClearly looks certain to score but O’Hora does enough to put him off, somehow the Wycombe man puts wide
68 mins: Dons make a change
Decent outing for Nathan Holland this afternoon but his impact on the game has faded. He is replaced by Matt Dennis
66 mins: Vokes close with a header
YEA-ooooooh from the Wycombe fans as Vokes header almost has Cumming red-faced but the keeper grabs it on the line
60 mins: Wycombe holding firm
The longer this one goes on like this, we know how Wycombe are going to play...
Dons still making some nice moves, Barry almost breaking clear but for a cynical challenge for Jacobson sending the Wycombe captain into the book.
51 mins: Barry forces a save
Good football again from MK Dons, Holland feeding Barry but his strike is saved by Stryjek
48 mins: Dons starting brightly
Oyegoke breaks 50 yards with the ball to win a corner which Wycombe struggle to clear, giving up a second. The ball is eventually dealt with but O’Hora can’t beat McCleary for pace, the Wycombe man counters and fizzes is across the face of goal but no touch from a Wycombe boot.