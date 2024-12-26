MK Dons 0-2 Notts County - Third straight defeat for MK Dons
MK Dons vs Notts County - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons lose three in a row
A third straight defeat for Dons then as they are beaten 2-0 by Notts County.
Boos from the Cowshed at the whistle, Dons outplayed here as they drop to 11th spot
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
87 mins: Bass booked
Time-wasting from the County keeper, into the book he goes
84 mins: Bass at it again
Great stop from the keeper again to tip another Gilbey strike over the bar
Dan Crowley comes off, replaced by Jack Hinchy. Crowley has been brilliant this afternoon
82 mins: Palmer booked
Offord gets a whack for his bravery, Palmer goes into the book
78 mins: Jatta misses a sitter
Oh Jatta has to score, somehow pokes it wide.
Dons are being given the runaround at the moment
77 mins: Crowley at it again
Great intricate stuff from County, Crowley at the heart of it again but Abbott is denied by McGill
73 mins: County change
Lewis Macari off, Lucas Ness on
71 mins: GOAL - Crowley fires in County's second
Just as Dons were building up a head of steam, Dan Crowley makes it 2-0.
A fierce strike from the edge of the box arrows into the bottom corner, McGill is rooted to the spot.
A double change for Dons in the aftermath as Ellis Harrison and Kane Thompson-Sommers replace Tomlinson and Carroll
67 mins: So close
White’s free-kick from 20 yards deflects just wide for another corner, but Offord’s glancing header from the set-piece is well-wide
66 mins: Good save
Good work from Gilbey to force a save from Bass, hitting on the turn to win a corner.
Tomlinson picks up from 30 yards, Bass tested again to put behind for another corner
62 mins: Maguire comes off
Straight down the tunnel for Maguire after that injury he suffered in the first-half. He’s replaced by Sam Sherring, who we’ve not seen since November 3
57 mins: GOAL - County take the lead
George Abbott gives Notts County the lead after a really well-worked move. Dan Crowley picks up the ball about 25 yards, out, he waits and threads a fine ball through to Abbott who takes aim, it takes a deflection to beat McGill.
Nemane comes on against his former club to replace Lemonheigh-Evans
54 mins: Dons counter
County’s corner leads to a Dons counter attack, White and Hogan combine, the striker bursts down the line but Hogan’s cross is straight to Bass
53 mins: What a save
Huge stop from McGill to deny Jatta. Lawrence’s header is a poor one, McGoldrick pounces, slides in his strike partner but McGill is quick off his line to save
Today's attendance
Attendance: 9,249 (1,684)
48 mins: How's it not gone in?
Great ball in towards the far post from Palmer, McGoldrick looks like he’s led with an arm but misses it, looks like he’s just put off Jatta in behind and it drops just wide
Second-half
Back underway
