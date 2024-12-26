Live

MK Dons 0-2 Notts County - Third straight defeat for MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Dec 2024, 13:21 BST
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 16:53 BST
MK Dons are in action over Boxing Day as they take on Notts County

MK Dons vs Notts County - LIVE

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons lose three in a row

A third straight defeat for Dons then as they are beaten 2-0 by Notts County.

Boos from the Cowshed at the whistle, Dons outplayed here as they drop to 11th spot

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BST

87 mins: Bass booked

Time-wasting from the County keeper, into the book he goes

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

84 mins: Bass at it again

Great stop from the keeper again to tip another Gilbey strike over the bar

Dan Crowley comes off, replaced by Jack Hinchy. Crowley has been brilliant this afternoon

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

82 mins: Palmer booked

Offord gets a whack for his bravery, Palmer goes into the book

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

78 mins: Jatta misses a sitter

Oh Jatta has to score, somehow pokes it wide.

Dons are being given the runaround at the moment

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:35 BST

77 mins: Crowley at it again

Great intricate stuff from County, Crowley at the heart of it again but Abbott is denied by McGill

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:31 BST

73 mins: County change

Lewis Macari off, Lucas Ness on

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

71 mins: GOAL - Crowley fires in County's second

Just as Dons were building up a head of steam, Dan Crowley makes it 2-0.

A fierce strike from the edge of the box arrows into the bottom corner, McGill is rooted to the spot.

A double change for Dons in the aftermath as Ellis Harrison and Kane Thompson-Sommers replace Tomlinson and Carroll

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:25 BST

67 mins: So close

White’s free-kick from 20 yards deflects just wide for another corner, but Offord’s glancing header from the set-piece is well-wide

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

66 mins: Good save

Good work from Gilbey to force a save from Bass, hitting on the turn to win a corner.

Tomlinson picks up from 30 yards, Bass tested again to put behind for another corner

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:19 BST

62 mins: Maguire comes off

Straight down the tunnel for Maguire after that injury he suffered in the first-half. He’s replaced by Sam Sherring, who we’ve not seen since November 3

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:16 BST

57 mins: GOAL - County take the lead

George Abbott gives Notts County the lead after a really well-worked move. Dan Crowley picks up the ball about 25 yards, out, he waits and threads a fine ball through to Abbott who takes aim, it takes a deflection to beat McGill.

Nemane comes on against his former club to replace Lemonheigh-Evans

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:11 BST

54 mins: Dons counter

County’s corner leads to a Dons counter attack, White and Hogan combine, the striker bursts down the line but Hogan’s cross is straight to Bass

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:11 BST

53 mins: What a save

Huge stop from McGill to deny Jatta. Lawrence’s header is a poor one, McGoldrick pounces, slides in his strike partner but McGill is quick off his line to save

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:07 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 9,249 (1,684)

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:05 BST

48 mins: How's it not gone in?

Great ball in towards the far post from Palmer, McGoldrick looks like he’s led with an arm but misses it, looks like he’s just put off Jatta in behind and it drops just wide

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:02 BST

Second-half

Back underway

