MK Dons 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers - Dons bow out of the Carabao Cup

By Toby Lock
Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:38 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 21:47 BST

MK Dons 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers - LIVE

21:54 BST

View from the press box

Not a lot to be disappointed by tonight, really. Beaten by a team in a higher division, made a good account of themselves too, did Dons. Twice hit the bar, perhaps needed to be a bit more clinical in front of goal.

Don’t think a lot of tears will be shed going out in the first round though.

21:47 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

No shame in that tonight, a good showing from Dons against a team in a higher division. Two second-half goals secure Wycombe’s spot in the second round.

21:44 BST

96 mins: Off the bar!

Ah Gilbey with a brilliant give and go, but from a tight angle his shot is deflected and it bounces off the top of the bar.

21:40 BST

92 mins: Leko trying to do too much

Leko is through on goal, has the attentions of Boyesbut rather than shoot right-footed, tries to cut back onto his left and lets the Wycombe man pinch the ball off his toe.

21:38 BST

Stoppage time

Nine minutes to be added on here - maybe it’s not all over...

Mo Eisa hits one with the outside of his boot as it goes wide.

21:36 BST

87 mins: Eisa hits the target

Good strike from the front man again, this time it’s straight down Stryjek’s throat

21:30 BST

82 mins: GOAL - Wycombe double their lead

That should be that now as the visitors go 2-0 up from the corner, Chris Forino with a bullet header past MacGillivray.

21:29 BST

81 mins: Double save from Craig Mac

Big stops from the keeper to stop it becoming 2-. Taylor again cutting onto his right foot to force the first save, the rebound falling to Hanlan, who forces another save out for a corner.

21:25 BST

77 mins: An appearance for Keogh

Ryan Tafazolli does his best to give us some stoppage time at the end of the game as he goes down, but is replaced by former Dons defender Richard Keogh

21:21 BST

73 mins: GOAL - Wycombe are in front

A mess there for MacGillivray. He can’t hold onto cross, he palms it into the path of Brandon Hanlan, who has only just come on, who converts from close range.

