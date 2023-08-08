MK Dons 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers - Dons bow out of the Carabao Cup
MK Dons are in Carabao Cup action this evening against Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK
View from the press box
Not a lot to be disappointed by tonight, really. Beaten by a team in a higher division, made a good account of themselves too, did Dons. Twice hit the bar, perhaps needed to be a bit more clinical in front of goal.
Don’t think a lot of tears will be shed going out in the first round though.
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
No shame in that tonight, a good showing from Dons against a team in a higher division. Two second-half goals secure Wycombe’s spot in the second round.
96 mins: Off the bar!
Ah Gilbey with a brilliant give and go, but from a tight angle his shot is deflected and it bounces off the top of the bar.
92 mins: Leko trying to do too much
Leko is through on goal, has the attentions of Boyesbut rather than shoot right-footed, tries to cut back onto his left and lets the Wycombe man pinch the ball off his toe.
Stoppage time
Nine minutes to be added on here - maybe it’s not all over...
Mo Eisa hits one with the outside of his boot as it goes wide.
87 mins: Eisa hits the target
Good strike from the front man again, this time it’s straight down Stryjek’s throat
82 mins: GOAL - Wycombe double their lead
That should be that now as the visitors go 2-0 up from the corner, Chris Forino with a bullet header past MacGillivray.
81 mins: Double save from Craig Mac
Big stops from the keeper to stop it becoming 2-. Taylor again cutting onto his right foot to force the first save, the rebound falling to Hanlan, who forces another save out for a corner.
77 mins: An appearance for Keogh
Ryan Tafazolli does his best to give us some stoppage time at the end of the game as he goes down, but is replaced by former Dons defender Richard Keogh
73 mins: GOAL - Wycombe are in front
A mess there for MacGillivray. He can’t hold onto cross, he palms it into the path of Brandon Hanlan, who has only just come on, who converts from close range.