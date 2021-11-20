MK Dons 1-0 Burton Albion: Get the latest from League One
MK Dons are back in League One action this afternoon as they take on Burton Albion at Stadium MK.
MK Dons are taking on Burton Albion this afternoon at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons 1-0 Burton Albion: Live from Stadium MK
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:59
FULL TIME! MK Dons 1-0 Burton
Never comfortable at any point, a proper grind-out win for MK Dons - their third win in a row in League One as they remain fifth.
Watters with the goal, but Burton always looked a threat, that said they never really created anything to really cause problems.
84 mins: Eisa comes on
Max Watters’ afternoon is done, he’s replaced by Mo Eisa for the remainder. Good game from the striker, netting his sixth in six, and his seventh of the season.
74 mins: Burton lucky not to be down to 10
Michael Mancienne is lucky to still be on the pitch after a HORRIBLE tackle from behind on David Kasumu. The Dons midfielder is fortunate not to be more hurt than he is, but Mancienne escapes with a booking.
69 mins: Watters tests the keeper again
Another great chance for Watters, in behind again but might be a bit too wide, hits it hard at Garratt but the keeper is a match for it. The rebound though makes its way out to Kasumu who hits one well over the bar.
GOAL 66 mins: Watters gets his goal!
Give him enough chances and he’ll eventually get one! Six in six for Max Watters as he shrugs off his marker to get on the end of Matt O’Riley’s perfectly-weighted ball, poking past Garratt to give MK Dons the lead!
64 mins: Dons make a change
Hiram Boateng comes on for Josh McEachran
61 mins: Another chance for Watters
Risky looking challenge on half-way by Bostwick, but Twine manages to offload to Watters who breaks clear but his effort is saved by Garratt.
Really not a lot to tell in this half so far. Bitty and scrappy, not a lot of quality on display.
Second half
Back underway at Stadium MK
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Burton Albion
A really lively start saw a couple of early chances for Watters but Burton grew back into it, and look pretty dangerous from set-pieces especially. No real clear-cut chances for them though. Watters and Kioso with chances later on, but honours even.
40 mins: Two good chances for Dons
Watters puts a ball across the face of goal but he can’t get white shirt on the end of it, before Peter Kioso unleashes a brilliant strike from 25 yards just over the top.