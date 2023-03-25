MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe - Relive Dons’ third win in a row
MK Dons face fellow relegation strugglers Morecambe at Stadium MK this afternoon as Mark Jackson’s side look to make it three wins out of three
MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe - FULL TIME
It is yet another bog clash this afternoon for MK Dons as they take on Morecambe at Stadium MK.
A win for Dons could see them go four points clear of the relegation zone, while the Shrimps would leapfrog Mark Jackson’s side with a win of their own.
And with one of the worst home records facing one of the worst away records in the division, it’s shaping up to be a belter!
Derek Adams
It doesn't matter who you're playing at this stage of the season - someone is fighting for points, and MK Dons are in a similar position to us. They were in the play-offs last year, and rthis year they find themselves in a fight at the bottom of the league.
They come into the game off the back of two really good wins, against Cambridge and Accrington, which has given them the six points.
There are no guaranteees in football, and as much as he wants to say it, Dean Lewington cannot guarantee Dons will escape the relegation trap this season.
The side find themselves a point above the drop zone prior to kick-off against Morecambe this afternoon, very much still in a precarious position with nine games to go.
“It would be nice to guarantee stuff, but we don't know,” said the skipper. “We'd all like to say we'll win seven of the next nine and we'll be fine, but the truth is I don't know. We've got good players in there, and hopefully with a bit of confidence we can come together even more as a team for the final nine games.
“The table doesn't lie, and we're in a precarious position. We've been trying to focus on the next game, at what we can control. I don't know.”
Mark Jackson
It's a big one for us, we can't shy away from it at this stage. We've got to go out there with the mindset to win, but they'll be the same. It's about who can deal with the situation and the magnitide of the game. We've experienced that in the last few games and come through it really well.
We have to be mindful of the threats Morecambe can pose. It's a massive game, but we'll be looking for three points.
Having served his three-match ban, Jonathan Leko is back in contention to get a start this afternoon. Sullay Kaikai is out on international duty too, so it will mean changes to the side this afternoon.
Head coach Mark Jackson said: “He gives another element to our game with what he brings. He's direct, he's powerful, he can create and score. Him being back in contention really boosts the squad.
“In the past, we were wondering who could play where and we were moving people about. Hopefully now with the players coming back from injury and suspension, the squad is getting stronger and stronger for the run-in.”
Jonathan Leko does indeed return to the side this afternoon after serving his suspension, as does Henry Lawrence who comes in at right wing-back. Will Grigg and Sullay Kaikai miss out - Kaikai out on international duty, while Grigg is named on the bench.
MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Lewington, Watson, Lawrence, Harvie, McEachran, Maghoma, Grant, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Devoy