MK Dons 1-0 Tranmere Rovers - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons play their first home game of the League Two season today against Tranmere Rovers

By Toby Lock
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

MK Dons 1-0 Tranmere Rovers - FULL TIME

13:51 BSTUpdated 13:52 BST

Welcome to Stadium MK

The skies are a little brighter this afternoon than they were on Tuesday night!The skies are a little brighter this afternoon than they were on Tuesday night!
The skies are a little brighter this afternoon than they were on Tuesday night!

The home season kicks off this afternoon against Tranmere Rovers.

The weather is pretty summery at last, with a few scattered showers.

Can Dons continue their good start?

13:56 BST

The pre-match odds

Thanks to the kind folks at BestGamblingSites.com, here are the pre-match odds!

Best Gambling Sites - MK Dons v Tranmere

MK Dons 4/5

Draw 5/2

Tranmere 16/5

13:58 BST

The players have arrived

14:03 BST

MK Dons revert to last Saturday’s team

Daniel HarvieDaniel Harvie
Daniel Harvie

Two changes from the Carabao Cup game in midweek for MK Dons as they revert to the side which started against Wrexham this time last week. Tommy Smith and Ethan Robson come back into the side for Brooklyn Ilunga and Ash Hunter, both named on the bench

Dons: MacGillivray, Smith, O’Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Norman, Williams, Gilbey, Robson, Eisa, Leko

Subs: Harness, Holland, Dean, Ilunga, Hunter, Scholtz, Devoy

14:04 BST

Tranmere’s side to face MK Dons

14:33 BSTUpdated 14:45 BST

A loan move for young keeper

Ronnie Sandford has joined King's Lynn on loanRonnie Sandford has joined King's Lynn on loan
Ronnie Sandford has joined King's Lynn on loan

Ronnie Sandford has joined King’s Lynn Town on loan. The young MK Dons keeper is third choice at Stadium MK behind Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness. He played for Hertford on loan last term.

Linnett’s boss Mark Hughes said: “Ronnie is a promising goalkeeper from Milton Keynes who has signed for an initial month, and who has trained with us this week, and he’s fitted into the group really well.”

15:01 BST

Kick-off

A rare change of ends at the coin toss, but MK Dons kick off towards the Cowshed.

15:04 BST

3 mins: Leko with a wild one

After his brace last Saturday, Jonathan Leko’s confidence is clearly high but he’s kicked a bit of the ground there as he shanks his effort well wide of the mark.

Tranmere go up the other end and win a corner.

15:08 BST

6 mins: Leko fears

Uh oh, Leko has gone down off the ball, holding the ankle he hurt earlier in that shot. Would be a real blow should he go off at this stage.

Free kick meanwhile for Dons, Gilbey to deliver

15:09 BST

7 mins: GOAL! Dons are in front!

Mo Eisa meets Gilbey’s free-kick with his head and it’s into the net!

Dons are ahead!

