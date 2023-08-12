MK Dons 1-0 Tranmere Rovers - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons play their first home game of the League Two season today against Tranmere Rovers
MK Dons 1-0 Tranmere Rovers - FULL TIME
Welcome to Stadium MK
The home season kicks off this afternoon against Tranmere Rovers.
The weather is pretty summery at last, with a few scattered showers.
Can Dons continue their good start?
The players have arrived
MK Dons revert to last Saturday’s team
Two changes from the Carabao Cup game in midweek for MK Dons as they revert to the side which started against Wrexham this time last week. Tommy Smith and Ethan Robson come back into the side for Brooklyn Ilunga and Ash Hunter, both named on the bench
Dons: MacGillivray, Smith, O’Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Norman, Williams, Gilbey, Robson, Eisa, Leko
Subs: Harness, Holland, Dean, Ilunga, Hunter, Scholtz, Devoy
Tranmere’s side to face MK Dons
A loan move for young keeper
Ronnie Sandford has joined King’s Lynn Town on loan. The young MK Dons keeper is third choice at Stadium MK behind Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness. He played for Hertford on loan last term.
Linnett’s boss Mark Hughes said: “Ronnie is a promising goalkeeper from Milton Keynes who has signed for an initial month, and who has trained with us this week, and he’s fitted into the group really well.”
Kick-off
A rare change of ends at the coin toss, but MK Dons kick off towards the Cowshed.
3 mins: Leko with a wild one
After his brace last Saturday, Jonathan Leko’s confidence is clearly high but he’s kicked a bit of the ground there as he shanks his effort well wide of the mark.
Tranmere go up the other end and win a corner.
6 mins: Leko fears
Uh oh, Leko has gone down off the ball, holding the ankle he hurt earlier in that shot. Would be a real blow should he go off at this stage.
Free kick meanwhile for Dons, Gilbey to deliver
7 mins: GOAL! Dons are in front!
Mo Eisa meets Gilbey’s free-kick with his head and it’s into the net!
Dons are ahead!