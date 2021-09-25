MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Get the latest from Stadium MK
It’s the Buckinghamshire Derby at Stadium MK as MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers.
MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers at Stadiunm MK this afternoon
Get the latest from the League One game.
LIVE: MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 17:15
View from the press box
Read the report after another win!
MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Parrott’s penalty downs 10-man Wycombe
MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers
Pretty comfortable in the second half really, a few half chances for the visitors aside, the better of them coming to the hosts as they were unable to extend their lead.
That being said, another win to keep them third in the table!
90 mins: McEachran comes on
McEachran replaces Scott Twine for the final few mins.
Four minutes to be added on.
75 mins: Good chance for Wycombe
Scowen misses a decent chance for Wycombe, has to hit the target from just inside the box but sends it into the stands.
66 mins: Almost an immediate impact from the sub
Max Watters almost introduced himself to the game in fantastic fashion, getting on the end of Lewington’s pinpoint ball, a great Cruyff turn as he shapes to shoot but from nowhere, Jacobson slides in to deny him. What a challenge.
64 mins: Dons make a change
Max Watters comes on for Hiram Boateng.
Troy Parrott almost makes it 2-0, just putting Harvie’s cross wide of the mark.
60 mins: All Dons
As to be expected, it’s one-way traffic at the moment as MK Dons look for their second. Wycombe had three corners in a row, which is all they’ve really had to write home about this half but Daniel Harvie has been the star man for the home side in this opening 15 minutes of the second half. Two brilliant crosses have been missed by his team-mates, which he’s just had a shot of his own land on the roof of the net.
Still 1-0
48 mins: Dons come close
Dons have made a bright start to the second half against the 10 men of Wycombe as they look to put the game to bed. Harvie pulled the ball back for Robson on the edge of the box and the Blackpool loanee’s effort is tipped around the post by Stockdale’s diving save.
Second half
Second half underway as MK Dons kick off.