MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Get the latest from Stadium MK

As to be expected, it’s one-way traffic at the moment as MK Dons look for their second. Wycombe had three corners in a row, which is all they’ve really had to write home about this half but Daniel Harvie has been the star man for the home side in this opening 15 minutes of the second half. Two brilliant crosses have been missed by his team-mates, which he’s just had a shot of his own land on the roof of the net.