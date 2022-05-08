MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Wycombe are going to Wembley

MK Dons need to beat Wycombe by at least two clear goals this evening to reach the League One play-off final.

Sunday, 8th May 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 8:33 pm

MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers in the second-leg of the play-offs at Stadium MK

MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers - FULL TIME (1-2 on aggregate)

Last updated: Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:33

View from the press box

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:30

FULL TIME: Wycombe are going to Wembley

That’s it then. They gave it everything this evening, they left nothing on the table, but it just wasn’t enough.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:16

85 mins: Dons make their second change

Kemp on for Kesler-Hayden

Five minutes to save this season now for MK Dons. Daniel Harvie down getting treatment

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:11

80 mins: Tensions running high

Wycombe’s gamesmanship beginning now to grate on the MK Dons players and fans as they look to negotiate these final 10 minutes without conceding.

Dons being urged on by the majority of the 13,012 fans inside Stadium MK

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:06

76 mins: Dons make a change

Connor Wickham comes on for MK Dons, replacing Hiram Boateng

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:59

68 mins: Half-chance for Wycombe

They’ve really offered nothing as yet in this second half have Wycombe, but Dominic Gape has just squandered a decent chance, firing well wide of the mark from the edge of the box after Harvie only half-cleared Obita’s cross.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:47

55 mins: Two sensational chances for Dons

Parrott is denied an almost certain equaliser by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Joe Jacobson. Dons continue on the front foot and draw another excellent save from Stockdale, this time from Corbeanu who’s shot looked like it was arrowing towards the top corner.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:36

Second half

Back underway here, Wycombe kick-off

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:20

HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers

All Dons in the first half, ahead through Parrott’s header. Had plenty of chances, hit the bar early on too. A really tense game now.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:13

41 mins: Corbeanu needs to do better

Ahhhh Corbeanu gets in behind but he plays it too narrow, needed to pull it back to Parrott but it’s in the end cleared by Wycombe.

His decision making when he gets into good positions is lacking tonight, Corbeanu.

