MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Wycombe are going to Wembley

MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers in the second-leg of the play-offs at Stadium MK
MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers - FULL TIME (1-2 on aggregate)
Last updated: Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:33
View from the press box
FULL TIME: Wycombe are going to Wembley
That’s it then. They gave it everything this evening, they left nothing on the table, but it just wasn’t enough.
85 mins: Dons make their second change
Kemp on for Kesler-Hayden
Five minutes to save this season now for MK Dons. Daniel Harvie down getting treatment
80 mins: Tensions running high
Wycombe’s gamesmanship beginning now to grate on the MK Dons players and fans as they look to negotiate these final 10 minutes without conceding.
Dons being urged on by the majority of the 13,012 fans inside Stadium MK
76 mins: Dons make a change
Connor Wickham comes on for MK Dons, replacing Hiram Boateng
68 mins: Half-chance for Wycombe
They’ve really offered nothing as yet in this second half have Wycombe, but Dominic Gape has just squandered a decent chance, firing well wide of the mark from the edge of the box after Harvie only half-cleared Obita’s cross.
55 mins: Two sensational chances for Dons
Parrott is denied an almost certain equaliser by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Joe Jacobson. Dons continue on the front foot and draw another excellent save from Stockdale, this time from Corbeanu who’s shot looked like it was arrowing towards the top corner.
Second half
Back underway here, Wycombe kick-off
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers
All Dons in the first half, ahead through Parrott’s header. Had plenty of chances, hit the bar early on too. A really tense game now.
41 mins: Corbeanu needs to do better
Ahhhh Corbeanu gets in behind but he plays it too narrow, needed to pull it back to Parrott but it’s in the end cleared by Wycombe.
His decision making when he gets into good positions is lacking tonight, Corbeanu.