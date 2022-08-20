News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley: Point apiece at Stadium MK

MK Dons are looking to build on their first win of the season at home to Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

Saturday, 20th August 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 4:56 pm
<p>MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK this afternoon, looking to make it two wins in a row </p>

MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:09

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:09

Late Stanley penalties denies Dons back-to-back wins

MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:08

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:55

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley

A frustrating end then with the penalty costing Dons two points, but they didn’t create an awful lot in the second half.

McConville’s penalty a cheap one for the visitors, who didn’t really threaten Cumming’s goal in the second half, but honours even at the full-time whistle.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:53

90+5 mins: So close from Hamilton

Oh what an effort from Hamilton that is. It was an absolute bullet, but rises just over the bar. Cumming at full stretch but it goes just past the woodwork.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:49

90 mins: Accrington killing the clock

They’re doing well, the visitors, to run down the clock here, with two players claiming head injuries to stop the game.

Five minutes to be added on

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:46

86 mins: Johnson heads over

Johnson, having played his side twice into trouble earlier, heads Matt Smith’s corner onto the roof of the net.

And they make their final change with the reintroduction of Will Grigg after his injury, replacing Matt Dennis. The striker could have had a couple this afternoon.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:39

80 mins: Great chance for Dennis

Ahhhh Dennis should score! Great run from O’Hora, pulls it across for Dennis but Jensen is quick off his line to deny the striker

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:38

78 mins: GOAL McConville equalises

The Accrington captain sends Cumming the wrong way to equalise for the visitors as Daniel Harvie comes on to replace Henry Lawrence

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:36

77 mins: Accrington with a penalty

Adedoyin goes over the leg of Tucker in the melee in the box, it’s a penalty kick

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:26

67 mins: Dons make their first changes

After a triple change for the visitors a minute earlier, Conor Grant and Dan Kemp have made way for Matt Smith and Louie Barry

