MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley: Point apiece at Stadium MK
MK Dons are looking to build on their first win of the season at home to Accrington Stanley this afternoon.
MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK this afternoon, looking to make it two wins in a row
MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:09
Late Stanley penalties denies Dons back-to-back wins
MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley
View from the press box
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley
A frustrating end then with the penalty costing Dons two points, but they didn’t create an awful lot in the second half.
McConville’s penalty a cheap one for the visitors, who didn’t really threaten Cumming’s goal in the second half, but honours even at the full-time whistle.
90+5 mins: So close from Hamilton
Oh what an effort from Hamilton that is. It was an absolute bullet, but rises just over the bar. Cumming at full stretch but it goes just past the woodwork.
90 mins: Accrington killing the clock
They’re doing well, the visitors, to run down the clock here, with two players claiming head injuries to stop the game.
Five minutes to be added on
86 mins: Johnson heads over
Johnson, having played his side twice into trouble earlier, heads Matt Smith’s corner onto the roof of the net.
And they make their final change with the reintroduction of Will Grigg after his injury, replacing Matt Dennis. The striker could have had a couple this afternoon.
80 mins: Great chance for Dennis
Ahhhh Dennis should score! Great run from O’Hora, pulls it across for Dennis but Jensen is quick off his line to deny the striker
78 mins: GOAL McConville equalises
The Accrington captain sends Cumming the wrong way to equalise for the visitors as Daniel Harvie comes on to replace Henry Lawrence
77 mins: Accrington with a penalty
Adedoyin goes over the leg of Tucker in the melee in the box, it’s a penalty kick
67 mins: Dons make their first changes
After a triple change for the visitors a minute earlier, Conor Grant and Dan Kemp have made way for Matt Smith and Louie Barry