MK Dons 1-1 Notts County - Honours even in cracking encounter

MK Dons are in action this afternoon against League Two leaders Notts County

By Toby Lock
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
MK Dons 1-1 Notts County - FULL TIME

16:59 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Notts County

Great advert for League Two football in the second-half. Both sides scoring, both sides with great chances, both sides will feel they could have won it.

Really entertaining, but it’s ended all square.

16:57 BST

96 mins: OH WHAT A MISS

Unbelievable! What a chance for Harrison. Great cross from Gilbey and Harrison just has to poke it in but he’s put it over!

16:55 BST

95 mins: WHAT A SAVE

HUGE save from MacGillivray to deny Langstaff from close range! Vital!

16:54 BST

93 mins: Palmer bends it wide

A lot of fuss over that free-kick, Palmer hits it left-footed around the wall but it’s aimlessly wide

16:52 BST

91 mins: Dangerous free-kick

Smith into the book for a foul on Baldwin right on the edge of the box.

Langstaff looks set to take it

16:51 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes to be added on here!

16:47 BST

85 mins: Baldwin forces a save

Didn’t get to see a lot of Aden Baldwin at MK Dons, but in County colours he’s just struck a cracking effort on goal, swerving through the air, but MacGillivray gathers to his chest

16:43 BST

82 mins: Payne comes close

Great drop of the shoulder from the Charlton loanee to send Baldwin to KFC, but his strike just skids wide

16:38 BST

78 mins: Eisa time

Max Dean, who has been excellent in this second-half, is replaced by Mo Eisa

16:32 BST

70 mins: Drinks

Another drinks break for the players in this heat, and the opportunity to get some instructions on board from Graham Alexander for the final 20 minutes.

