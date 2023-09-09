MK Dons 1-1 Notts County - Honours even in cracking encounter
MK Dons 1-1 Notts County - FULL TIME
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Notts County
Great advert for League Two football in the second-half. Both sides scoring, both sides with great chances, both sides will feel they could have won it.
Really entertaining, but it’s ended all square.
96 mins: OH WHAT A MISS
Unbelievable! What a chance for Harrison. Great cross from Gilbey and Harrison just has to poke it in but he’s put it over!
95 mins: WHAT A SAVE
HUGE save from MacGillivray to deny Langstaff from close range! Vital!
93 mins: Palmer bends it wide
A lot of fuss over that free-kick, Palmer hits it left-footed around the wall but it’s aimlessly wide
91 mins: Dangerous free-kick
Smith into the book for a foul on Baldwin right on the edge of the box.
Langstaff looks set to take it
Stoppage time
Seven minutes to be added on here!
85 mins: Baldwin forces a save
Didn’t get to see a lot of Aden Baldwin at MK Dons, but in County colours he’s just struck a cracking effort on goal, swerving through the air, but MacGillivray gathers to his chest
82 mins: Payne comes close
Great drop of the shoulder from the Charlton loanee to send Baldwin to KFC, but his strike just skids wide
78 mins: Eisa time
Max Dean, who has been excellent in this second-half, is replaced by Mo Eisa
70 mins: Drinks
Another drinks break for the players in this heat, and the opportunity to get some instructions on board from Graham Alexander for the final 20 minutes.