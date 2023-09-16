News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 1-2 Stockport County - Dons suffer first home league defeat of the season

MK Dons are back in action this afternoon at Stadium MK, taking on Stockport County

By Toby Lock
Published 16th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
MK Dons 1-2 Stockport County - FULL TIME

17:14 BST

How many times?

We’ve seen that so often at Stadium MK down the years - trailing into the second-half and despite the huff and puff, Dons just could not find a way through.

Still trying to establish their real identity at times, this MK Dons side is still a work in progress and it is showing in this little blip.

Good showing from Jack Payne when he came on with 25 minutes to go, gave Dons a much-needed lift and an attacking threat in the midfield, but all he could really do was force a save from keeper Hinchliffe.

17:00 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Stockport County

Dons suffer their first home league defeat of the season. Despite some huff and puff in the latter part of the second-half, they just did not create enough clear cut to get that equaliser.

Fairly even on the whole course of the game though, but it’s now three without a win for Graham Alexander’s side.

16:57 BST

90+4 mins: SO close

Driving run from the skipper, gets to the edge of the six yard box but it forces a corner. Tucker and Smith are at the back post to get on the end of Payne’s corner but it’s into the side netting

16:55 BST

90+3 mins: Tomlinson over the bar

Dons throwing everyone and everything forwards, but with Harrison unable to get a shot away, Tomlinson sends one high over the bar

16:53 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on, with Stockport penning Dons into their own area

16:46 BST

84 mins: Harvie sees yellow

Isaac Olaofe has been a real thorn in Dons’ side all afternoon here, and he breaks from a Dons corner, drawing a foul from Hrvie just outside the box to put the Scot into the book

16:40 BST

77 mins: Barry makes way

The former Dons loanee getting a bit of stick as he comes off, having scored the opener for Stockport. He’s replaced by Akil Wright.

16:38 BST

75 mins: Payne with a chance

Good effort from Payne, who has made a real impact since coming on. Good stepover on the edge of the box to carve himself some space before unleashing a strike which Hinchliffe needed to be at full-stretch to keep out

16:36 BST

73 mins: Scrappy

It’s an ugly game this now, but Dons are getting the benefit of the bounce a little here. It’s bobbling around on the edge of the box, Eisa can’t bring it under control, it comes out to Harrison who takes aim but can’t direct it, it’s well wide.

16:35 BST

72 mins: Gilbey added to the book

Foul on half-way by the MK Dons skipper earns him a yellow card, the third for the home side

