MK Dons 1-2 Stockport County - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons are back in action this afternoon at Stadium MK, taking on Stockport County

By Toby Lock
Published 16th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 1-2 Stockport County - FULL TIME

13:47 BST

Back again!

13:49 BST

The pre-match odds

14:04 BST

Team news from Stadium MK

Mo EisaMo Eisa
Mo Eisa

Mo Eisa returns to the side after missing the last two as Dons make a single change to the side this afternoon. Max Dean drops to the bench.

Team: MacGillivray, Tucker, O‘Hora, Smith, Harvie, Norman, Devoy, Robson, Gilbey, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Kelly, Lewington, Harrison, Payne, Tomlinson, Dean, Stewart

14:05 BST

Stockport County’s team to face MK Dons

14:53 BST

In the County team

Louie Barry in action for MK Dons last seasonLouie Barry in action for MK Dons last season
Louie Barry in action for MK Dons last season

Former MK Dons loanee Louie Barry lines up for Stockport County this afternoon. Only got a single goal in League One for Dons last season, the Aston Villa man has four in four heading into today

15:02 BST

Kick-off

Mo Eisa gets the game underway

15:08 BST

5 mins: Great atmosphere

Both sets of supporters giving it their all in the early knockings here, but little to talk about in the way of action on the pitch.

The said, Leko wins a free-kick about 30 yards from goal, fairly central.

15:09 BST

6 mins: Just wide

Eisa doesn’t get enough curl on the free-kick, it’s wide of the mark

15:11 BST

7 mins: Tucker to the rescue

Oooooh a close call for Jack Tucker there. He gives the ball away to Olaofe, who breaks in behind but as he is about to shoot, Tucker has turned to recover, getting a vital interception in to deny the Stockport striker from pulling the trigger.

If he got his head up, he’d have spotted an unmarked Barry on the left-hand side who had the freedom of the box to work with.

15:14 BST

11 mins: Norman forced a save

Decent move there, Harvie’s cross is deep over Norman’s head but Gilbey doesn’t give up on it, he recycles, pulls it back to Norman again who shoots but Hinchliffe dives to his left to save.

The corner comes in, causes a bit of chaos as Norman and Robson have shots blocked close to source before the keeper eventually gathers.

