MK Dons 1-3 Derby County - Defeat again for MK Dons at home
MK Dons get back to League One action this afternoon, taking on Derby County at Stadium MK
MK Dons are in action against Derby County at Stadium MK this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 1-3 Derby County - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-3 Derby County
Disappointment here, not for the performance, but the result. Clinical from the visitors who took their chances when they came, Dons left to rue missed opportunities from Grigg and Johnson in the first half which could have put it to bed.
90 mins: Into stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
79 mins: GOAL - Derby surely secure the points
Ahhhh that’s a real gut punch for MK Dons as Derby put the game to rest. Mendez-Laing just didn’t want to give up possession there, he cuts inside Zak Jules and coolly slots into the bottom corner to make it 3-1
77 mins: Holland comes close
Lawrence is having a good game this afternoon, he’s intercepted and poked Holland through, but the former West Ham man fires just wide of the mark
70 mins: Dons need a spell
Having ridden out Derby’s little wave after the goal, Dons need to build up a spell of their own though to start forcing the issue for an equaliser.
Will Grigg and Mo Eisa have both had half-chances, neither really giving Wildsmith much trouble
62 mins: Harvie limps out
After picking up that knee injury in the first half, Harvie has limped on as far as he can, eventually making it just past the hour mark before being replaced by Tennai Watson.
53 mins: GOAL - Derby take the lead
James Collins hooks the ball into the net from close range, the flag went up and was immediately pulled back down, causing the MK Dons to be livid with the officials.
It’s yet another set-piece goal conceded from an MK Dons perspective.
49 mins: Grigg with a chance
Well played by Grigg, exchanges passes with Eisa but Grigg is forced a little wide and Derby recover to block his shot
47 mins: A lively start for Derby
What a mess, MK Dons cannot clear the early Derby corner, Lawrence gets something on it to put it behind for another. The second corner is much better dealt with as O’Hora heads away
Second half
Mo Eisa comes on for goal-scorer Louie Barry at the break
We’re underway