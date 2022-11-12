News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons 1-3 Derby County - Defeat again for MK Dons at home

MK Dons get back to League One action this afternoon, taking on Derby County at Stadium MK

35 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons are in action against Derby County at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

MK Dons are in action against Derby County at Stadium MK this afternoon

MK Dons 1-3 Derby County - LIVE

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 17:02

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-3 Derby County

Disappointment here, not for the performance, but the result. Clinical from the visitors who took their chances when they came, Dons left to rue missed opportunities from Grigg and Johnson in the first half which could have put it to bed.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:55

90 mins: Into stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:45

79 mins: GOAL - Derby surely secure the points

Ahhhh that’s a real gut punch for MK Dons as Derby put the game to rest. Mendez-Laing just didn’t want to give up possession there, he cuts inside Zak Jules and coolly slots into the bottom corner to make it 3-1

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:42

77 mins: Holland comes close

Lawrence is having a good game this afternoon, he’s intercepted and poked Holland through, but the former West Ham man fires just wide of the mark

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:36

70 mins: Dons need a spell

Having ridden out Derby’s little wave after the goal, Dons need to build up a spell of their own though to start forcing the issue for an equaliser.

Will Grigg and Mo Eisa have both had half-chances, neither really giving Wildsmith much trouble

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:27

62 mins: Harvie limps out

After picking up that knee injury in the first half, Harvie has limped on as far as he can, eventually making it just past the hour mark before being replaced by Tennai Watson.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:19

53 mins: GOAL - Derby take the lead

James Collins hooks the ball into the net from close range, the flag went up and was immediately pulled back down, causing the MK Dons to be livid with the officials.

It’s yet another set-piece goal conceded from an MK Dons perspective.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:13

49 mins: Grigg with a chance

Well played by Grigg, exchanges passes with Eisa but Grigg is forced a little wide and Derby recover to block his shot

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:12

47 mins: A lively start for Derby

What a mess, MK Dons cannot clear the early Derby corner, Lawrence gets something on it to put it behind for another. The second corner is much better dealt with as O’Hora heads away

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:10

Second half

Mo Eisa comes on for goal-scorer Louie Barry at the break

We’re underway

