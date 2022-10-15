News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons 1-4 Plymouth Argyle: Fourth defeat in a row for Dons

League One leaders Plymouth Argyle visit Stadium MK this afternoon to take on struggling MK Dons

By The Newsroom
6 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons face league leaders Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

MK Dons 1-4 Plymouth Argyle - LIVE

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:58

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-4 Plymouth Argyle

Well... Plymouth are a proper side, they look clinical and deadly in front of goal. A lot of work needing to be done. A better performance than on Tuesday, but the scoreline looks far worse.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:40

81 mins: Grigg makes way

The striker comes off for Matt Smith for the final nine minutes

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:34

74 mins: Cumming spares Oyegoke’s blushes

Oyegoke let off the hook, his ball plays two Plymouth players in, Lewington gets lucky as Houghton gets taken out but Hardie is clean through on goal but Cumming makes himself big to deny him.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:27

68 mins: A triple change for Dons

Three changes for MK Dons:

Ethan Robson for John McEachran

Conor Grant on for Louie Barry

Matt Dennis on for Nathan Holland

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:19

60 mins: GOAL - Azaz gets his second

Ahhh that’s such a gut punch for Dons, and indeed Louie Barry who was just beginning to play a positive part in this game.

Barry loses the ball about 25 yards out, picked pocket by Azaz who races through to curl past Cumming.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:12

53 mins: Great stop from Cooper

Johnson’s header was offside but Plymouth keeper Cooper wasn’t to know as he gets down brilliantly to deny him. Dons looking really lively at the start of this half.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:09

49 mins: GOAL - Grigg pulls one back

Slotted through the centre by Barry, Grigg one-on-one, coolly finishes past Cooper.

Well, well, well...

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:04

Second half

MK Dons restart the game, trailing 3-0.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 15:49

HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-3 Plymouth Argyle

Wow. Clinical from the visitors, a keeper howler in there as well just to compound their misery. There are some signs of life from the hosts, it’s a better performance but against a brutal Plymouth side, top of the league, it’s pretty much over.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 15:41

41 mins: Holland with a strike

Barry with a good run, no options but to give it off to Holland who cuts inside again but his shot is tame and easy for Cooper to scoop up.

Stadium MKLeague One