MK Dons 1-4 Plymouth Argyle: Fourth defeat in a row for Dons
League One leaders Plymouth Argyle visit Stadium MK this afternoon to take on struggling MK Dons
MK Dons face league leaders Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK this afternoon
MK Dons 1-4 Plymouth Argyle - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-4 Plymouth Argyle
Well... Plymouth are a proper side, they look clinical and deadly in front of goal. A lot of work needing to be done. A better performance than on Tuesday, but the scoreline looks far worse.
81 mins: Grigg makes way
The striker comes off for Matt Smith for the final nine minutes
74 mins: Cumming spares Oyegoke’s blushes
Oyegoke let off the hook, his ball plays two Plymouth players in, Lewington gets lucky as Houghton gets taken out but Hardie is clean through on goal but Cumming makes himself big to deny him.
68 mins: A triple change for Dons
Three changes for MK Dons:
Ethan Robson for John McEachran
Conor Grant on for Louie Barry
Matt Dennis on for Nathan Holland
60 mins: GOAL - Azaz gets his second
Ahhh that’s such a gut punch for Dons, and indeed Louie Barry who was just beginning to play a positive part in this game.
Barry loses the ball about 25 yards out, picked pocket by Azaz who races through to curl past Cumming.
53 mins: Great stop from Cooper
Johnson’s header was offside but Plymouth keeper Cooper wasn’t to know as he gets down brilliantly to deny him. Dons looking really lively at the start of this half.
49 mins: GOAL - Grigg pulls one back
Slotted through the centre by Barry, Grigg one-on-one, coolly finishes past Cooper.
Well, well, well...
Second half
MK Dons restart the game, trailing 3-0.
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-3 Plymouth Argyle
Wow. Clinical from the visitors, a keeper howler in there as well just to compound their misery. There are some signs of life from the hosts, it’s a better performance but against a brutal Plymouth side, top of the league, it’s pretty much over.
41 mins: Holland with a strike
Barry with a good run, no options but to give it off to Holland who cuts inside again but his shot is tame and easy for Cooper to scoop up.