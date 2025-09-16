MK Dons 1-5 West Ham U21s - Marshall adds a fifth at the death
Get the latest from Stadium MK.
MK Dons vs West Ham U21s - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-5 West Ham U21s
Ooooof, that’s a tough one but it’s not a competition they’re meaningfully looking at... but it’s not a great night
98 mins: GOAL - Marshall adds a fifth
Straight off the training ground - Marshall finishes off a great free-kick
94 mins: Sub
West Ham change, Colau comes on for Golambekis
Stoppage time
Seven minutes to be added on
83 mins: Sub
The impressive Troso is replaced by Marcel Guzynski
78 mins: Booked
Collins is sent sprawling, no penalty, Fabianski sticks his nose in and Mellish gives him a shove in the chest. Into the book
71 mins: GOAL - West Ham get a fourth
Far-flung ideas of a comeback are quashed now as Adiele blasts a low cross into the box and Marshall taps home a fourth.
Dons make a change - Thompson-Sommers replaces Lewis-Burgess
67 mins: GOAL - Collins nets
Collins sends the keeper the wrong way with the penalty.
3-1
66 mins: Penalty to Dons
Collins drives into the box, he’s down by Regan Clayton and the referee makes no hesitation and points to the spot
65 mins: Luck is out
You know it’s not your night when your shot looks goal-bound but it hits your own man - Collins’ effort hits Medwynter’s back
61 mins: Off the line!
Somehow Collins hasn’t scored from a couple of yards out, Leko flicks it through to him and from close range, should score but a West Ham head clears it off the line.
Dons make their first chance as Revin Domi comes on to replace Maguire
60 mins: Ugly but a save
Tripp just barges his way into the box, Lewis-Burgess takes aim, it falls to Collar who takes aim, and it’s saved by Fabianski
58 mins: Save
Battrum has a cracking strike from range, Trueman flies full length to get to it
57 mins: Dons at sea
From Dons’ corner West Ham counter, Sinclair-Linton’s heavy touch lets the visitors in, Lewis-Burgess does brilliantly to stop the counter but Maguire gifts it to Marshall for the Irons to break in again, this time Adiele to force a save from Trueman
55 mins: Save
Good play from Dons, Lewis-Burgess works it well in the centre of the park, Collins has a go from about 30 yards, Fabianski has to save it
53 mins: Booked
Lewis-Burgess into the book for a foul on Kante just inside the Dons half
50 mins: Get your head up
Collins breaks, he has Leko in support but he is not looking at the ball, so when Collins plays it to him, it hits the back of Leko’s legs and the chance goes
46 mins: Chance
Should be 4-0 as Callum Marshall has the freedom of the MK Dons half to break into, he’s one-on-one with Trueman but the keeper stands firm to keep him out