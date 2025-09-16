Live

MK Dons 1-5 West Ham U21s - Marshall adds a fifth at the death

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Sep 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 21:00 BST
MK Dons kick off their Vertu Trophy campaign this evening when they take on West Ham U21s.

Get the latest from Stadium MK.

MK Dons vs West Ham U21s - LIVE

21:02 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-5 West Ham U21s

Ooooof, that’s a tough one but it’s not a competition they’re meaningfully looking at... but it’s not a great night

21:00 BST

98 mins: GOAL - Marshall adds a fifth

Straight off the training ground - Marshall finishes off a great free-kick

20:59 BST

94 mins: Sub

West Ham change, Colau comes on for Golambekis

20:52 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes to be added on

20:44 BST

83 mins: Sub

The impressive Troso is replaced by Marcel Guzynski

20:41 BST

78 mins: Booked

Collins is sent sprawling, no penalty, Fabianski sticks his nose in and Mellish gives him a shove in the chest. Into the book

20:34 BST

71 mins: GOAL - West Ham get a fourth

Far-flung ideas of a comeback are quashed now as Adiele blasts a low cross into the box and Marshall taps home a fourth.

Dons make a change - Thompson-Sommers replaces Lewis-Burgess

20:30 BST

67 mins: GOAL - Collins nets

Collins sends the keeper the wrong way with the penalty.

3-1

20:28 BST

66 mins: Penalty to Dons

Collins drives into the box, he’s down by Regan Clayton and the referee makes no hesitation and points to the spot

20:27 BST

65 mins: Luck is out

You know it’s not your night when your shot looks goal-bound but it hits your own man - Collins’ effort hits Medwynter’s back

20:26 BST

61 mins: Off the line!

Somehow Collins hasn’t scored from a couple of yards out, Leko flicks it through to him and from close range, should score but a West Ham head clears it off the line.

Dons make their first chance as Revin Domi comes on to replace Maguire

20:23 BST

60 mins: Ugly but a save

Tripp just barges his way into the box, Lewis-Burgess takes aim, it falls to Collar who takes aim, and it’s saved by Fabianski

20:20 BST

58 mins: Save

Battrum has a cracking strike from range, Trueman flies full length to get to it

20:19 BST

57 mins: Dons at sea

From Dons’ corner West Ham counter, Sinclair-Linton’s heavy touch lets the visitors in, Lewis-Burgess does brilliantly to stop the counter but Maguire gifts it to Marshall for the Irons to break in again, this time Adiele to force a save from Trueman

20:17 BST

55 mins: Save

Good play from Dons, Lewis-Burgess works it well in the centre of the park, Collins has a go from about 30 yards, Fabianski has to save it

20:15 BST

53 mins: Booked

Lewis-Burgess into the book for a foul on Kante just inside the Dons half

20:13 BST

50 mins: Get your head up

Collins breaks, he has Leko in support but he is not looking at the ball, so when Collins plays it to him, it hits the back of Leko’s legs and the chance goes

20:09 BST

46 mins: Chance

Should be 4-0 as Callum Marshall has the freedom of the MK Dons half to break into, he’s one-on-one with Trueman but the keeper stands firm to keep him out

