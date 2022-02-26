MK Dons 2-0 Bolton Wanderers: Dons make it three wins in a row
In-form Bolton Wanderers head to Stadium MK this afternoon to take on an equally in-form MK Dons.
MK Dons are in action against Bolton Wanderers this afternoon
MK Dons 2-0 Bolton Wanderers: LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:08
FULL TIME! MK Dons win a third game in a row!
MK Dons win 2-0 against an in-form Bolton side, Eisa and Twine hit the back of the net and are level on points with Wigan Athletic.
A lot of huff and puff from Bolton but little end product, before Twine’s persistence, Kesler-Hayden’s pace and pass, and then Twine’s finish puts this one to bed.
79 mins: Twine Range free-kick
Scott Twine, fresh from scoring, wins a free-kick about 30 yards out - his range! But he sticks it over the bar.
Fact time: Mo Eisa hadn’t scored at Stadium MK since August, while Twine’s last goal at home was in November.
75 mins: GOAL! Twine doubles the lead!
All about Kesler-Hayden that. Poor ball out from the Bolton defence, he’s onto it like a flash, it’s three on three and the pass finds Twine, who rushed that clearance in the first place, to stick it away!
David Kasumu has his number held up, he’s replaced by Josh McEachran. Great shift from Kasumu after a long time out.
72 mins: Final changes for Bolton
Bakayoko and John come off for Sadlier and Dadi Bodvarsson for the final 18 minutes.
Dons starting to slow the pace of the game again to regain a little control. Wickham has helped bring them further up the field since coming on.
65 mins: Dons make their first change
Goal-scorer Mo Eisa makes way for Connor Wickham.
Good shift from Eisa with his ninth goal of the season but hasn’t really had much of an impact since the break.
60 mins: Back into the first half groove again
After a little flurry of Bolton activity in the first few minutes of the second half, Dons have regained control of it again, just as they did in the first half.
Afolayan has made a difference for the visitors, giving them a bit of extra pace and edge in the midfield but they’re still not really doing a lot to cause Cumming any real issue.
Second half
MK Dons restart the game.
A change for the visitors at the break, Morley replaced by Afolayan.
Half time: MK Dons 1-0 Bolton
Good half for Dons, Eisa’s goal separates the sides and they’re good value for it. KKH and Twine with other good chances, but a warning sign towards the end of the half when Cumming palms a header onto the bar.
41 mins: Bolton hit the woodwork
After handball appeals, Bolton’s corner whipped in and Johnston heads goalwards but Cumming gets a big hand to it to put it onto the bar before Watson sweeps it clear.