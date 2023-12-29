News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 2-0 Crawley Town - Dons round out the year with victory

MK Dons draw a line under 2023 with a home game against Crawley Town this evening.

By Toby Lock
Published 29th Dec 2023, 18:36 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 21:37 GMT
MK Dons vs Crawley Town - LIVE

21:37 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Crawley Town

Sometimes it doesn't matter how you do it, but you have to win. And Dons have done that here.

21:36 GMT

94 mins: Addai again!

Harrison with a crisp strike towards goal, really well saved by Addai

21:35 GMT

93 mins: What a stop!

Addai with a brilliant save to his left to deny Gilbey another from the edge of the box

21:32 GMT

Stoppage time

Four mins to be added on

21:28 GMT

85 mins: SENT OFF - Crawley reduced to ten men

Laurence Maguire is furious after a bit of a scuffle in the Dons area waiting for a throw, and he's been shown the red card after a second booking

21:26 GMT

82 mins: GOAL! Gilbey makes it 2-0!

Corrrrrr MK Dons needed that. A crunching couple of tackles left two Crawley men on the deck, but Cam Norman breaks down the right, pulls it back for Gilbey to take a touch before firing in off the post!

21:20 GMT

77 mins: Orsi misses another

Oh Orsi really should score there, just couldn't direct Campbell's cross and glances wide.

Cam Norman and Mo Eisa come on, replacing Leko and Dean

21:18 GMT

75 mins: Goal-mouth scramble

Dons just don't want to clear the ball, and seemingly can't either and as Crawley's corner comes in, it's all hands to the pump to try and keep it out which they just about do.

They're not doing themselves any favours, Dons

21:11 GMT

68 mins: Campbell denied

A fierce ball through the midfield picks out Adam Campbell's run and he takes aim at goal, but MacGillivray once again denies Crawley an equaliser

21:08 GMT

66 mins: Double change for Crawley

Gordon and Ademayo come off for Crawley, replaced by Roles and Lolos

