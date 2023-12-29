MK Dons 2-0 Crawley Town - Dons round out the year with victory
MK Dons draw a line under 2023 with a home game against Crawley Town this evening.
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Crawley Town - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-0 Crawley Town
Sometimes it doesn't matter how you do it, but you have to win. And Dons have done that here.
94 mins: Addai again!
Harrison with a crisp strike towards goal, really well saved by Addai
93 mins: What a stop!
Addai with a brilliant save to his left to deny Gilbey another from the edge of the box
Stoppage time
Four mins to be added on
85 mins: SENT OFF - Crawley reduced to ten men
Laurence Maguire is furious after a bit of a scuffle in the Dons area waiting for a throw, and he's been shown the red card after a second booking
82 mins: GOAL! Gilbey makes it 2-0!
Corrrrrr MK Dons needed that. A crunching couple of tackles left two Crawley men on the deck, but Cam Norman breaks down the right, pulls it back for Gilbey to take a touch before firing in off the post!
77 mins: Orsi misses another
Oh Orsi really should score there, just couldn't direct Campbell's cross and glances wide.
Cam Norman and Mo Eisa come on, replacing Leko and Dean
75 mins: Goal-mouth scramble
Dons just don't want to clear the ball, and seemingly can't either and as Crawley's corner comes in, it's all hands to the pump to try and keep it out which they just about do.
They're not doing themselves any favours, Dons
68 mins: Campbell denied
A fierce ball through the midfield picks out Adam Campbell's run and he takes aim at goal, but MacGillivray once again denies Crawley an equaliser
66 mins: Double change for Crawley
Gordon and Ademayo come off for Crawley, replaced by Roles and Lolos