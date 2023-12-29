MK Dons 2-0 Crawley Town - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons draw a line under 2023 with a home game against Crawley Town this evening.
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Crawley Town - LIVE
Pre-match stats
Resting players tonight?
Mike Williamson has hinted at maybe resting players this evening.
"We won't take an unnecessary risks," he said." A player like Ethan has had a lot of minutes after his injury, and we'll be cautious still with Skip, but they all want to play. That's the mentality of these guys, and I wouldn't expect anything less."
MK Dons line-up to face Crawley Town
Two changes for MK Dons this evening
Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant return to the side this evening in place of Ethan Robson and Cameron Norman as Mike Williamson makes a couple of changes to the side to face Crawley
Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Tomlinson, Gilbey, Payne, Devoy, Grant, Leko, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Norman, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Robson, Tripp.
Crawley's team to face MK Dons
A guard of honour for Lewie!
Here comes Mk 772!
Kick-off
Underway we are at Stadium MK
2 mins: GOAL - Tomlinson opens the scoring!
What a start! Joe Tomlinson fires home his fifth goal of the season with a cracking goal!
Sensational ball from Max Dean to get him in behind, racing into the box and he slashes it home under Corey Addai!
7 mins: Leko denied
Leko looked like he was going to break in behind there, but he gets hauled back by Laurence Maguire, who goes into the book
13 mins: Congested
Not a lot of room for either side to play in at the moment, very tight in the midfield but the visitors are making a good show of it so far, probably looking the better since the goal
14 mins: Huge let off
MJ Williams plays Orsi onside and the Crawley striker has the goal open in front of him, but he takes an age to turn and his shot is blocked by O'Hora and Lewington