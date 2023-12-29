News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 2-0 Crawley Town - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons draw a line under 2023 with a home game against Crawley Town this evening.

By Toby Lock
Published 29th Dec 2023, 18:36 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 21:37 GMT
MK Dons vs Crawley Town - LIVE

18:38 GMT

Pre-match stats

Read the preview for the game this evening

18:43 GMT

Resting players tonight?

Dean Lewington Dean Lewington
Mike Williamson has hinted at maybe resting players this evening.

"We won't take an unnecessary risks," he said." A player like Ethan has had a lot of minutes after his injury, and we'll be cautious still with Skip, but they all want to play. That's the mentality of these guys, and I wouldn't expect anything less."

18:47 GMT

MK Dons line-up to face Crawley Town

Two changes for MK Dons this evening

Conor GrantConor Grant
Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant return to the side this evening in place of Ethan Robson and Cameron Norman as Mike Williamson makes a couple of changes to the side to face Crawley

Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Tomlinson, Gilbey, Payne, Devoy, Grant, Leko, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Norman, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Robson, Tripp.

18:48 GMT

Crawley's team to face MK Dons

19:44 GMT

A guard of honour for Lewie!

Here comes Mk 772!

19:45 GMT

Kick-off

Underway we are at Stadium MK

19:49 GMT

2 mins: GOAL - Tomlinson opens the scoring!

What a start! Joe Tomlinson fires home his fifth goal of the season with a cracking goal!

Sensational ball from Max Dean to get him in behind, racing into the box and he slashes it home under Corey Addai!

19:52 GMT

7 mins: Leko denied

Leko looked like he was going to break in behind there, but he gets hauled back by Laurence Maguire, who goes into the book

19:58 GMT

13 mins: Congested

Not a lot of room for either side to play in at the moment, very tight in the midfield but the visitors are making a good show of it so far, probably looking the better since the goal

20:00 GMT

14 mins: Huge let off

MJ Williams plays Orsi onside and the Crawley striker has the goal open in front of him, but he takes an age to turn and his shot is blocked by O'Hora and Lewington

