News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

MK Dons 2-0 Forest Green Rovers - Dons cruise to victory

MK Dons are finally back in action at home on a Saturday again, taking on Forest Green Rovers this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 16th Dec 2023, 13:41 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 16:59 GMT
 Comment

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Forest Green Rovers - LIVE

Show new updates
13:42 GMT

A look ahead to today's game

13th takes on 23rd in League Two this afternoon

READ THE PREVIEW HERE

14:00 GMT

Ethan Robson returns to the team after missing the last seven weeks through injury, replacing suspended MJ Williams from Dons' last league outing.

Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Norman, Tomlinson, Harvie, Robson, Payne, Gilbey, Grant, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Stewart, Devoy, Dennis

14:01 GMT

The team in form

MK Dons' team in full

14:02 GMT

Jordan Moore-Taylor returns to Stadium MK this afternoon for Forest Green Rovers

14:46 GMT

A familiar face

Jordan Moore-Taylor of course lined up for Dons for two years.

Jordan Moore-TaylorJordan Moore-Taylor
Jordan Moore-Taylor

Signed from Exeter City by Paul Tisdale in the summer of 2018, Moore-Taylor was limited to 41 appearances for the club before departing for FGR in the summer of 2020.

15:02 GMT

Kick-off

Forest Green get the game underway

15:03 GMT

1 min: Early booking

Barely a minute on the clock before Conor Grant is hauled down 30 yards from goal, into the book goes Callum Jones

15:04 GMT

2 mins: Close from Payne

Corr not far away from Jack Payne, his free-kick lands just on the roof of the net, keeper Luke Daniels looked worried

15:12 GMT

9 mins: Scrappy start

Dons not really into their stride as yet, it has been a messy start and it has suited FGR early on.

They look keen to hit Dons on the counter, and almost found a way through there only for Teddy Jenks to fall over in the box at the vital moment

15:16 GMT

13 mins: Gilbey's first involvement

Good move from Dons, Harvie in space on the left, his cross to the edge of the box and Gilbey, but his shot has all the sting taken out of it

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK