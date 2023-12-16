MK Dons 2-0 Forest Green Rovers - Dons cruise to victory
MK Dons are finally back in action at home on a Saturday again, taking on Forest Green Rovers this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Forest Green Rovers - LIVE
A look ahead to today's game
13th takes on 23rd in League Two this afternoon
Ethan Robson returns to the team after missing the last seven weeks through injury, replacing suspended MJ Williams from Dons' last league outing.
Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Norman, Tomlinson, Harvie, Robson, Payne, Gilbey, Grant, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Stewart, Devoy, Dennis
The team in form
MK Dons' team in full
Jordan Moore-Taylor returns to Stadium MK this afternoon for Forest Green Rovers
A familiar face
Jordan Moore-Taylor of course lined up for Dons for two years.
Signed from Exeter City by Paul Tisdale in the summer of 2018, Moore-Taylor was limited to 41 appearances for the club before departing for FGR in the summer of 2020.
Kick-off
Forest Green get the game underway
1 min: Early booking
Barely a minute on the clock before Conor Grant is hauled down 30 yards from goal, into the book goes Callum Jones
2 mins: Close from Payne
Corr not far away from Jack Payne, his free-kick lands just on the roof of the net, keeper Luke Daniels looked worried
9 mins: Scrappy start
Dons not really into their stride as yet, it has been a messy start and it has suited FGR early on.
They look keen to hit Dons on the counter, and almost found a way through there only for Teddy Jenks to fall over in the box at the vital moment
13 mins: Gilbey's first involvement
Good move from Dons, Harvie in space on the left, his cross to the edge of the box and Gilbey, but his shot has all the sting taken out of it