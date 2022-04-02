MK Dons 2-0 Shrewsbury - Dons move within a point of top spot with win
MK Dons face Shrewsbury Town this afternoon at Stadium MK as they look to edge closer to the automatic promotion spots
MK Dons are in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon
MK Dons 2-0 Shrewsbury Town - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:56
Full time: MK Dons 2-0 Shrewsbury Town
A comfortable, confident cruise to victory this afternoon for MK Dons.
Goals from Eisa and Twine coming at the right times as Dons move within a point of top spot .
90+3 mins: What a miss!
Daniels burns past Lewington and into the box, he picks ouit Janneh in the middle only a couple of yards out, empty net but somehow he puts over the bar!
81 mins: Dons make their final change
Another great shift from Eisa comes to an end, he’s replaced by Connor Wickham for the final few minutes.
77 mins: Dons denied a penalty again
For a third time, Dons are denied a spot kick and this is arguably the most baffling. Coventry dances into the area, hes clipped from behind, goes over but there’s no penalty, but somehow it’s a goal-kick.
71 mins: Bennett lucky to stay on the pitch
Daft stuff from the Shrewsbury man as he hacks down Twine from behind, gets up and shoves the MK Dons man again to the deck. He somehow escapes with just a yellow card.
Dons make their second change of the afternoon, with Kasumu replacing the excellent McEachran.
69 mins: Twine fires just over
Twine has his tail up now, he fancies a second goal as he cuts from his right onto his left peg, unleashing from range but it’s just over the bar.
David Kasumu prepped to come on for Dons.
65 mins: The flag goes up to deny Darling
Harry Darling thinks he’s headed in his ninth of the season but the flag has gone up, despite the goal-music being played. Dons had huge appeals for a penalty in the build-up to the disallowed goal too, but handball was not given.
In the meantime, Theo Corbeanu has replace Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
54 mins: GOAL Twine doubles the lead
Tyrese Fornah hits the deck when going for the loose ball, but the referee waves play on and Dons do. McEachran and Harvie are involved on the left-hand side, it looks as though the chance has gone begging but with Twine picking it up around the penalty spot, he coolly finds the bottom corner to double Dons’ lead.
Shrewsbury are furious with the referee for not stopping play, and Flanagan goes into the book for his protests.
47 mins: Lively start for Dons
Clearly the message from Liam Manning has been to go at Shrewsbury early, and twice Dons have been denied already. First, Mo Eisa gets in behind but Marosi is quick off his line to deny the striker, before Kesler-Hayden goes over in the box but Tom Flanagan is deemed to have got a touch on the ball... it was a close call though
46 mins: Back underway
One change at the break, Ebanks-Landell comes off for the visitors, replaced by Saikou Janneh in an attacking move from Shrewsbury.