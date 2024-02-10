MK Dons 2-1 Accrington Stanley - Tomlinson strikes in stoppage time
MK Don vs Accrington Stanley - LIVE
FULL TIME!
Wow. What a final 20 minutes from MK Dons.
Didn't deserve nil in the opening 70 minutes, but Payne's free-kick and Tomlinson's stoppage time strike seal the points.
95 mins: Gilbey misses a great chance
Glorious change for Gilbey to wrap this game up, picked out by Tezgel in the centre but Vitek makes another stunning stop
94 mins: GOAL! Would you believe this?!
They were terrible for 70 minutes, but somehow MK Dons are set to win this game!
Joe Tomlinson, who just forced an excellent save from Vitek, has rattled one home from 20 yards through a crowd of players to give Dons the lead at the death
92 mins: Great save
Dons hit Accrington on the counter, Tomlinson finds space in the box but Vitek is quick off his line to deny him
90 mins: More yellows
Nolan into the book after being fouled by Lewis Bate, for whatever reason.
John Coleman into the book as well for something he's said to the fourth official.
Meanwhile, four minutes to be added on
87 mins: Those changes are made
Tezgel and Norman replace Lewington and Lofthouse
85 mins: More changes due
Cameron Norman and Emre Tezgel are waiting on the sidelines to come on for MK Dons for these final few minutes.
Can they find a winner as Lewis Bate takes aim from range, but Vitek saves
82 mins: Harrison forces a save
Big block from Vitek as he denies Harrison from close range
In the picture
A terrific free-kick from Jack Payne
79 mins: Another Accrington booking
Fifth booking of the day for the visitors, Connor O'Brien taking out Gilbey in full flow.
After a pretty forgettable 70 mins for Gilbey, he's come to life in the last ten minutes