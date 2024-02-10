News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Live

MK Dons 2-1 Accrington Stanley - Tomlinson strikes in stoppage time

MK Dons are back in action at Stadium MK this afternoon, taking on Accrington Stanley
By Toby Lock
Published 10th Feb 2024, 13:30 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 16:54 GMT

Get the latest from the game.

MK Don vs Accrington Stanley - LIVE

Show new updates
16:56 GMT

FULL TIME!

Wow. What a final 20 minutes from MK Dons.

Didn't deserve nil in the opening 70 minutes, but Payne's free-kick and Tomlinson's stoppage time strike seal the points.

16:56 GMT

95 mins: Gilbey misses a great chance

Glorious change for Gilbey to wrap this game up, picked out by Tezgel in the centre but Vitek makes another stunning stop

16:53 GMT

94 mins: GOAL! Would you believe this?!

They were terrible for 70 minutes, but somehow MK Dons are set to win this game!

Joe Tomlinson, who just forced an excellent save from Vitek, has rattled one home from 20 yards through a crowd of players to give Dons the lead at the death

16:52 GMT

92 mins: Great save

Dons hit Accrington on the counter, Tomlinson finds space in the box but Vitek is quick off his line to deny him

16:51 GMT

90 mins: More yellows

Nolan into the book after being fouled by Lewis Bate, for whatever reason.

John Coleman into the book as well for something he's said to the fourth official.

Meanwhile, four minutes to be added on

16:47 GMT

87 mins: Those changes are made

Tezgel and Norman replace Lewington and Lofthouse

16:45 GMTUpdated 16:45 GMT

85 mins: More changes due

Cameron Norman and Emre Tezgel are waiting on the sidelines to come on for MK Dons for these final few minutes.

Can they find a winner as Lewis Bate takes aim from range, but Vitek saves

16:41 GMT

82 mins: Harrison forces a save

Big block from Vitek as he denies Harrison from close range

16:41 GMT

In the picture

A terrific free-kick from Jack Payne

Jack Payne's free-kick equalised for DonsJack Payne's free-kick equalised for Dons
Jack Payne's free-kick equalised for Dons
16:39 GMT

79 mins: Another Accrington booking

Fifth booking of the day for the visitors, Connor O'Brien taking out Gilbey in full flow.

After a pretty forgettable 70 mins for Gilbey, he's come to life in the last ten minutes

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK